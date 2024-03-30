Watch more of our videos on Shots!

NatWest has announced 48 more physical bank branches across the UK will be shut down this year.

The new announcement by the banking group - which includes the Royal Bank of Scotland - means a total of 79 of its branches will shut up shop in 2024. Many other high street banks have also announced sweeping closures in recent months, including Lloyds, Barclays, and Halifax, according to LBC.

Addressing the closures on its website, NatWest said: "We've recently announced that we're closing some branches. There's many other ways to continue banking with us.

"Banking has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services, as our customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank. Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously," the company continued. "We know it can affect those less confident with alternatives we offer. We'll always work hard to guide and support you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on."

Here are the 48 branches set to shut down this year - and what you should do if your local is on the list:

NatWest has announced 47 new branch closures, plus one of its Scottish sister banks (Photo: Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

NatWest branches set to close

Andover Bridge Street - to close on 28 August

Baker Street (West London) - to close on 15 August

Barking (East London) - to close on 11 July

Barkingside (Ilford, London) - to close on 25 July

Beaconsfield - to close on 30 July

Beckenham (Southeast London) - to close on 3 September

Bishopsgate (City of London) - to close on 5 September

Bracknell - to close on 4 September

Catford (Southeast London) - to close on 21 August

Chadwell Heath (East London) - to close on 1 August

Chancery Lane & Holborn (City of London/Central) - to close on 23 July

Chingford (East London) - closing date not yet confirmed

Cosham (Portsmouth) - to close on 18 July

Dover - to close on 16 July

East Grinstead - to close on 20 August

Eltham (Southeast London) - to close on 20 August

Farnborough - to close on 15 October

Fenchurch Street (City of London) - to close on 27 August

Gravesend - to close on 14 August

Hackney (East London) - to close on 7 August

Havant - to close on 12 September

Hendon Central Circus (Northwest London) - to close on 29 August

Holloway Road (North London) - to close on 8 August

Kingsbury (Northwest London) - to close on 10 July

Larkfield - to close on 10 July

Muswell Hill (North London) - to close on 6 August

Norbury (South London) - to close on 23 July

Notting Hill Gate (West London) - to close on 16 October

Paddington (West London) - to close on 7 August

Paddock Wood - to close on 11 July

Park Royal (Northwest London) - to close on 24 July

Petersfield - to close 11 September

Rainham (East London) - to close 24 July

Ramsgate - to close 8 August

Rustington - to close 25 July

Slough - to close 12 September

Southall (West London) - to close 5 September

South Kensington Station (Central London) - to close 17 October

Staines - to close 3 September

Streatham (Southwest London) - to close 6 August

Swiss Cottage (Northwest London) - to close 31 July

Upper Edmonton (North London) - to close 4 September

Wallington (South London) - to close 10 September

West Wickham (Southeast London) - to close 22 August

White City (London) - to close 13 August

Woking - to close 21 August

Worcester Park (Southwest London) - to close 22 August

Royal Bank of Scotland

Farnborough - to close 15 October

What should I do to prepare if my local bank is closing?

If you usually prefer to do your banking in person, the most important thing you can do is get your account set up for online banking. NatWest customers can find instructions on how to register for this service here.

