NatWest: Bank announces 48 new branch closures for 2024 - here's the full list
NatWest has announced 48 more physical bank branches across the UK will be shut down this year.
The new announcement by the banking group - which includes the Royal Bank of Scotland - means a total of 79 of its branches will shut up shop in 2024. Many other high street banks have also announced sweeping closures in recent months, including Lloyds, Barclays, and Halifax, according to LBC.
Addressing the closures on its website, NatWest said: "We've recently announced that we're closing some branches. There's many other ways to continue banking with us.
"Banking has changed dramatically in recent years, with an increased demand for mobile and online services, as our customers benefit from a faster and easier way to bank. Closing a branch is a decision we take very seriously," the company continued. "We know it can affect those less confident with alternatives we offer. We'll always work hard to guide and support you through the changes and find the best way to serve you from now on."
Here are the 48 branches set to shut down this year - and what you should do if your local is on the list:
NatWest branches set to close
- Andover Bridge Street - to close on 28 August
- Baker Street (West London) - to close on 15 August
- Barking (East London) - to close on 11 July
- Barkingside (Ilford, London) - to close on 25 July
- Beaconsfield - to close on 30 July
- Beckenham (Southeast London) - to close on 3 September
- Bishopsgate (City of London) - to close on 5 September
- Bracknell - to close on 4 September
- Catford (Southeast London) - to close on 21 August
- Chadwell Heath (East London) - to close on 1 August
- Chancery Lane & Holborn (City of London/Central) - to close on 23 July
- Chingford (East London) - closing date not yet confirmed
- Cosham (Portsmouth) - to close on 18 July
- Dover - to close on 16 July
- East Grinstead - to close on 20 August
- Eltham (Southeast London) - to close on 20 August
- Farnborough - to close on 15 October
- Fenchurch Street (City of London) - to close on 27 August
- Gravesend - to close on 14 August
- Hackney (East London) - to close on 7 August
- Havant - to close on 12 September
- Hendon Central Circus (Northwest London) - to close on 29 August
- Holloway Road (North London) - to close on 8 August
- Kingsbury (Northwest London) - to close on 10 July
- Larkfield - to close on 10 July
- Muswell Hill (North London) - to close on 6 August
- Norbury (South London) - to close on 23 July
- Notting Hill Gate (West London) - to close on 16 October
- Paddington (West London) - to close on 7 August
- Paddock Wood - to close on 11 July
- Park Royal (Northwest London) - to close on 24 July
- Petersfield - to close 11 September
- Rainham (East London) - to close 24 July
- Ramsgate - to close 8 August
- Rustington - to close 25 July
- Slough - to close 12 September
- Southall (West London) - to close 5 September
- South Kensington Station (Central London) - to close 17 October
- Staines - to close 3 September
- Streatham (Southwest London) - to close 6 August
- Swiss Cottage (Northwest London) - to close 31 July
- Upper Edmonton (North London) - to close 4 September
- Wallington (South London) - to close 10 September
- West Wickham (Southeast London) - to close 22 August
- White City (London) - to close 13 August
- Woking - to close 21 August
- Worcester Park (Southwest London) - to close 22 August
Royal Bank of Scotland
- Farnborough - to close 15 October
What should I do to prepare if my local bank is closing?
If you usually prefer to do your banking in person, the most important thing you can do is get your account set up for online banking. NatWest customers can find instructions on how to register for this service here.
If you'd prefer to keep doing your banking in a physical store, you should find and download the information pack for your local branch on NatWest's online list of affected branches. The information pack will include the closest branches to the one which is set to close - which you will need to travel to after the closing date for in-person banking.
