Ted Baker is set to shut 11 stores as it enters administration, with all sites expected to cease trading by April 19, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs across the UK, the fashion retailer has announced.

The US owner of the company announced last month it would appoint administrators, citing “damage done” to the company during the time Dutch company AARC had been running its stores and e-commerce business in Europe - a tie-up that ended in January.

In a statement, it said the closure is expected to result in the loss of 120 store roles, with 25 head office roles being made redundant as part of a ‘cost-cutting’ measure. It added: “The closing stores are all currently loss-making and, following review by the Joint Administrators, are deemed to have no prospect of being returned to profitability, even with material rent reductions.

Ted Baker was founded in Glasgow in 1988 and had been sold as recently as October 2022 for £211 million to the US Authentic Brands Group (ABG). Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“As such, their closure is believed to be a constructive and necessary step in ensuring the business can deliver a profitable trading performance in the future.” It added Authentic Brands Group (“Authentic”), the owner of the intellectual property of Ted Baker, is currently in the process of finding a new operating partner for the retail and e-commerce business in the UK and across Europe.

Benji Dymant, Joint Administrator said: “Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world. These store closures, whilst with a regrettable impact on valued team members, will improve the performance of the business, as Authentic continues to progress discussions with potential UK and European operating partners for the Ted Baker brand to bring the business back to health. We would like to thank Ted Baker team members and partners for their ongoing efforts and support at this difficult time.”

The stores to be closed as part of the administration are:

Birmingham Bullring

Bristol

Bromley

Cambridge

Exeter

Leeds

Liverpool One

London Bridge

Milton Keynes

Nottingham

Oxford