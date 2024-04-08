Ted Baker closure: 11 stores to be shut as fashion retailer enters administration - full list
Ted Baker is set to shut 11 stores as it enters administration, with all sites expected to cease trading by April 19, resulting in the loss of hundreds of jobs across the UK, the fashion retailer has announced.
The US owner of the company announced last month it would appoint administrators, citing “damage done” to the company during the time Dutch company AARC had been running its stores and e-commerce business in Europe - a tie-up that ended in January.
In a statement, it said the closure is expected to result in the loss of 120 store roles, with 25 head office roles being made redundant as part of a ‘cost-cutting’ measure. It added: “The closing stores are all currently loss-making and, following review by the Joint Administrators, are deemed to have no prospect of being returned to profitability, even with material rent reductions.
“As such, their closure is believed to be a constructive and necessary step in ensuring the business can deliver a profitable trading performance in the future.” It added Authentic Brands Group (“Authentic”), the owner of the intellectual property of Ted Baker, is currently in the process of finding a new operating partner for the retail and e-commerce business in the UK and across Europe.
Benji Dymant, Joint Administrator said: “Ted Baker is an iconic British brand with strong partners around the world. These store closures, whilst with a regrettable impact on valued team members, will improve the performance of the business, as Authentic continues to progress discussions with potential UK and European operating partners for the Ted Baker brand to bring the business back to health. We would like to thank Ted Baker team members and partners for their ongoing efforts and support at this difficult time.”
The stores to be closed as part of the administration are:
- Birmingham Bullring
- Bristol
- Bromley
- Cambridge
- Exeter
- Leeds
- Liverpool One
- London Bridge
- Milton Keynes
- Nottingham
- Oxford
The administrators said their stores in Bicester, London, Brompton Road, London, Floral Street, and Manchester Trafford will also close in the coming weeks and result in a further 100 redundancies.
