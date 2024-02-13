Sainsbury's has warned shoppers that there may be a shortage of black tea products in stores due to "supply issues". (Credit: Getty Images)

UK supermarket Sainsbury's has warned customers that some store may experience a shortage of black tea products due to supply route disruption.

Labels have been spotted in some stores telling customers: “We are experiencing supply issues affecting the nationwide supply of black tea. We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to be back in full supply soon.” Sainsbury's has not commented on the situation. It is believed that the disruption is linked to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, many of which are freight shipments. The attacks, which are launched on vessels Houthi rebels believe are destined for Israel, have already led to disruption of oil routes, with BP withdrawing from the route while the attacks are ongoing.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Retail bosses have said that the "temporary disruption" appear to be linked specifically to one supplier. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “There is temporary disruption to some black tea lines, but the impact on consumers will be minimal as retailers are not expecting significant challenges.”