Sainsbury's warn UK shoppers that they face a shortage of tea due to trade route disruptions in Red Sea
UK supermarket Sainsbury's has warned customers that some store may experience a shortage of black tea products due to supply route disruption.
Labels have been spotted in some stores telling customers: “We are experiencing supply issues affecting the nationwide supply of black tea. We apologise for any inconvenience and hope to be back in full supply soon.” Sainsbury's has not commented on the situation. It is believed that the disruption is linked to Houthi attacks on vessels in the Red Sea, many of which are freight shipments. The attacks, which are launched on vessels Houthi rebels believe are destined for Israel, have already led to disruption of oil routes, with BP withdrawing from the route while the attacks are ongoing.
Retail bosses have said that the "temporary disruption" appear to be linked specifically to one supplier. Andrew Opie, director of food and sustainability at the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said: “There is temporary disruption to some black tea lines, but the impact on consumers will be minimal as retailers are not expecting significant challenges.”
Three quarters of the world's tea is sourced from China, India, Sri Lanka and Kenya, with much of this supply traveling to Europe and beyond via the Red Sea. Some shipments affected by trouble in the Red Sea have been redirected around the Cape of Good Hope at the foot of Africa, adding 10 to 14 days to the normal journey time. It has also increased shipping costs for producers, which have had a knock-on effect to consumer prices.
