Train strikes: Full list of strike dates for January and February confirmed as more railway disruption looms
Train drivers will begin striking once again next week, the union has confirmed.
A fresh wave of trains strikes have been announced, which look set to cause further chaos on our railways.
Trade union Aslef has confirmed a set of rolling train strikes will take place from next week, affecting railway lines right across the country. It comes amid an ongoing dispute over pay, which has been rumbling on for almost two years.
A ban on overtime is also in place.
General secretary Mick Whelan said: "Having seen, since this dispute started in June 2022, the resolve of our members, and the support train drivers enjoy among our passengers and the public, the Tories have now tried their old trick of changing the rules.
"When they couldn’t bully us into backing down they brought in minimum service levels - designed, effectively, to ban strikes by making them ineffective - but this new law won’t ease industrial strife. It will just make it worse.
"We have given the government every opportunity to come to the table but it is now a year since we had any contact from the Department for Transport. It’s clear they do not want to resolve this dispute."
Here's when the next set of strikes is taking place - and which railway operators will be affected:
Tuesday, January 30: Southeastern, Southern/Gatwick Express, Great Northern, GTR Thameslink, South Western Railway main line and depot drivers, and SWR Island Line
Wednesday, January 31: Northern Trains and TransPennine Trains
Friday, February 2: C2C and Greater Anglia
Saturday, February 3: Avanti West Coast, East Midlands Railway, and West Midlands Trains
Monday, February 5: Chiltern, CrossCountry and GWR
