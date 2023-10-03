Tesco has recalled a ‘Vibrating Love Egg’ over fears the device may ‘overheat’ while in action

Tesco is recalling a sex-toy due to an ‘internal fault’ causing the device to overheat. The recall - which was made on September 22 - affects the So Divine Pearl Vibrating Love Egg product.

The item - which has been described by So Divine as a ‘game-changer when it comes to pleasure and intimacy’ has been removed from the manufacturers website. Likewise, the ‘powerful’ vibrator is currently unavailable for purchase at outlet’s such as Superdrug and Amazon.

Tesco confirmed the product recall on its website. The post reads: “So Divine is recalling their Pearl Vibrating Love Egg, due to an internal fault where the toy may warm up if batteries are inserted incorrectly.

“This may pose a safety risk to customers.”

Some users have taken to social media to point out the unfortunate reality of returning such an item. One user wrote: “Imagine having to return your love egg to Tesco...” While another wrote:” Imagine having to take that back !!”

Meanwhile another user joked that the divice could be a great cost-of-living hack in the coming months. The user wrote: “Could be a good thing for the winter with the energy prices?”