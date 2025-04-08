Tower Air Fryers recall: Warning that cooking devices may burst into flames
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trading standards departments across the country have issued the alert about Tower Air Fryers.
The warning states: “The product presents a risk of fire as it may overheat and ignite during use. The product has been recalled from end users.”
The four models are all black, and were made between January 2022 and April 2023. They were sold by retailers including Amazon, Argos, B&M Bargains, DID, Poundland, Robert Dyas, Tesco, and the Tower Housewares website.
Owners can check if they have an affected model by checking the model on the appliance rating label, and anyone with one of these models should stop using it immediately and unplug it.
The models are:
- T17023 Tower 2.2Ltr Manual Air Fryer
- T17061BLK Tower 4Ltr Manual Air Fryer
- T17067 Tower 4Ltr Digital Air Fryer
- T17087 Tower 2Ltr Compact Manual Air Fryer
The Tower air fryers breach the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.
To find out more go to the Tower Housewares webpage https://www.towerhousewares.co.uk/pages/air-fryer-recall
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.