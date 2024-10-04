Waitrose: Supermarket recalls salmon products due to undeclared allergens - how to get refund
Waitrose Easy to Cook Scottish Salmon En Croute with Cheese and Chive Sauce and Waitrose Easy to Cook Salmon and Sweet Potato are being pulled off the shelves because they contain milk, mustard, soya and wheat (gluten), which are not mentioned on the label.
This means the products are a possible health risk for anyone with coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk, mustard, soya and wheat or gluten.
Food Safety Agency (FSA) said the affected products are Waitrose Easy to Cook Scottish Salmon En Croute with Cheese and Chive Sauce (350g) with the best before date of October 2and October 3, 2024 and Waitrose Easy to Cook Salmon and Sweet Potato Curry (500g) with a best before date of October 2 and October 3, 2024.
The agency added: If you have bought the above products and have coeliac disease, and/or an allergy or intolerance to milk, mustard, soya and/or wheat (gluten), do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund. For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care 0800 188 884, Option 4.
