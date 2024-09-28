Sainsbury's jacket potato toppers recalled by Food Standards Agency over allergy concerns
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has reported that Hain Daniels is recalling its Yorkshire Provender Jacket and Toast Toppers. There are two varieties - lentil chilli and haricot beans - both of which have been affected.
These items can usually be found on supermarket shelves in Sainsbury’s. The 300g products apparently may contain peanuts, which are not listed in the table of ingredients.
This obviously poses a danger to anyone with a peanut allergy. The affected product has a use-by date of October 16.
On its website, the FSA wrote: “Hain Daniels is recalling the above products from customers and has been advised to contact the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.
“If you have bought the above products and have an allergy to peanuts, do not eat them. Instead return them to the Sainsbury’s store from where they were bought for a full refund.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.