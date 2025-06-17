This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

The dates for Amazon Prime Day have been announced - and it’s a lot longer than just 24 hours.

The annual shopping event sees the online retailer provide lots of deals for it’s Prime members - those who pay to have a package which includes free delivery on many items, as well as access to the Prime TV channel.

When is the Amazon Prime Day event?

This year’s Amazon Prime Day is from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, the online giant has announced today. It is the first time it has run for four days.

What deals will be available for the Amazon Prime Day event?

There will be discounts on items in fashion, beauty and personal care, electronics, garden, and home entertainment, among others, and the brands which Amazon has already mentioned include Bose, Dyson, De' Longhi, Lego, Shark, CeraVe, Ninja, Sonos, and more

What is new for Amazon Prime Day this year?

For the first time there will be Today’s Big Deals, featuring daily themes curated for Prime members including limited-time ‘New Deal Drop’ deals launching at midnight every day throughout the event.

Where will Prime Day be running?

Prime Day will start on July 8 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Brazil, Egypt, India, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates can buy Prime Day deals later this summer.

How do I become an Amazon Prime member?

Customers can become a Prime member or start a free trial at amazon.co.uk/primeday to take part in this summer’s shopping event and get free delivery along with all the money-saving benefits Prime has to offer.

How much is Amazon Prime?

Amazon Prime is £8.99 per month or £95 per year. Young adults aged 18-22 can become a Prime member and enjoy all the same benefits for half the price at £4.49 per month or £47.49 a year, which also gives them access to exclusive discounts on thousands of textbooks, clothing, travel, accessories and more.

There are about 200m Prime members around the world