Julia Donaldson’s much-loved clumsy but good-natured dragon Zog will soon adorn UK 50p coins.

The Royal Mint’s collectable coin marks 15 years since the first book featuring Donaldson and illustrator Axel Scheffler’s creation. After their first book, Zog, which told of his occasionally haphazard attempts to pass Dragon School, a second book Zog and the Flying Doctors was released, which showed his calling as an ambulance.

The coin features Zog flying, complete with tiny wings and a determination to earn a golden star at Dragon School. The 50p joins the Mint’s childhood characters collection, which also includes The Gruffalo and The Gruffalo’s Child.

Zog | Royal Mint/PA Wire

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome Zog onto an official UK 50p and as part of our childhood characters coin series. As the dragon who tries his very best – despite his mishaps – Zog represents determination and perseverance, qualities we can all admire.

“This coin celebrates a character who has become a firm favourite in households across the UK and continues our tradition of honouring beloved children’s literature on our nation’s coinage.”

Zog author Julia Donaldson said: “I’m delighted that Zog is being celebrated on a UK coin. When I wrote his story 15 years ago, I never imagined he would fly so far into people’s imaginations. Seeing our determined dragon on a 50p piece would definitely earn him a golden star from Madam Dragon.”

Zog illustrator Axel Scheffler said: “Drawing Zog with his big friendly face and clumsiness has always been such a joy. To see my illustrations transformed onto a coin is an incredible honour.”

Previous character coins from the Royal Mint also include the Snowman, Paddington Bear, and Wallace and Gromit. There are also coins featuring Mary Poppins, Star Wars and Harry Potter.

The Zog 50p coin was created in partnership with Magic Light Pictures, the company behind the animated adaptation of the story. Its release on Thursday coincides with Zog Day 2025, celebrating the character’s qualities. The coin is available to buy from the Royal Mint’s website in a range of precious metal finishes, with colour versions also available in Zog’s orange hue. The range starts at £15 with colour version 50ps priced from £25.