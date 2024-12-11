Could a four-day workweek unlock Gen Z talent? DBL survey reveals 93% say yes

Gen Z in the workplace

As the conversation around workplace flexibility heats up following the Employment Rights Bill 2024, fresh research highlights Gen Z’s overwhelming support for the four-day workweek as a game-changer for job attractiveness. A recent poll conducted by Development Beyond Learning (DBL), an international learning and development leader specialising in early talent, reveals 93% of Gen Z respondents believe a four-day workweek would make jobs more appealing.

The survey, in collaboration with Gen Z consultancy Thred Media, gathered insights from 200 participants, showcasing a generation keen on reshaping workplace norms.

“With Gen Z poised to make up 30% of the global workforce by 2025, their perspectives matter,” says Pete Humphreys, CEO of DBL. “Our research is a starting point for employers looking to innovate and attract early talent by reimagining the traditional workweek.”

Gen Z’s take on a four-day work-week: Mental Health, productivity and flexibility

The poll underscores Gen Z’s prioritisation of work-life balance revealing that 90% of respondents believe a four-day workweek would improve their mental health. When asked how they’d use the extra day, 31% opted for rest and self-care, 27% would pursue hobbies and personal passions, 22% would spend the time with friends / family and the remainder would either learn a new skill or volunteer.

Jenk Oz, founder and CEO of Thred Media, adds:

“Gen Z isn’t more complex than previous generations, but our priorities are shaped by today’s fast-paced, tech-driven world. Employers must adapt to these shifts if they want to attract and retain the best talent.”

Key findings from the survey:

71% believe a four-day workweek would make jobs significantly more attractive, while another 22% see it as a factor in boosting job appeal.55% think they would be more productive working fewer days.56% are willing to accept a small pay reduction for a reduced work schedule.

Preferred models for a four-day week:

51% prefer shorter hours with no pay cuts.34% favour a compressed schedule (longer daily shifts over four days).15% remain undecided or found neither option appealing.

Balancing hopes and concerns

While the findings highlight a strong desire for change, Gen Z respondents also shared their concerns:

Pay reductions and financial stability are critical considerations, with 82% emphasising the need to maintain current salary levels.Team collaboration and micromanagement risks were noted as potential drawbacks to reduced schedules.

Despite these challenges, the overwhelming sentiment is positive where the majority of participants believe a four-day workweek would enhance their work-life balance through reduced burnout, increased motivation, and more personal time.

What this means for employers

As talent competition intensifies, especially for Gen Z, organisations must innovate to stay ahead.

Pete Humphreys advises: “The four-day workweek isn’t just about productivity; it’s about creating workplaces that align with the evolving priorities of a multi-generational workforce. Companies need to balance the needs of all employees regardless of their generation. We are a diverse population and workforce and that needs to be replicated in the way we think about our working week.”

This research underscores the importance of rethinking workplace norms to attract and retain top talent. The question isn’t just if employers will embrace the four-day workweek—but when.