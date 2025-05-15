Dario Schiraldi and Joanna Morris highlight urgent SME funding needs in UK study

Urgent SME Funding Needs

A recent study by Novuna Business Finance found that the proportion of small firms that depend on funding or financing to invest in business expansion has increased to an eight-year high.

Companies need to anticipate substantial growth in the coming months.

A nationwide survey of 1,242 small business owners found that 58% would need to delay one or more expansion projects in the coming months. This would happen if they were unable to secure the necessary funding or financing. This dependence on funding occurs when small business owners find it more challenging to predict organic growth due to the knock-on effects of geopolitical turmoil.

With notable declines in the manufacturing, construction, and retail industries, the national percentage of small business owners in the UK who anticipate growth for the three months ending in June has dropped to a four-year low of 29%.

The Novuna Business Finance study also dispels the myth that only new businesses may obtain funding. Instead, the Novuna data indicates that the companies needing the most money to accelerate their growth plans were well-established and profitable.

For instance, businesses that anticipated substantial growth over the next three months were much more likely to require finance to support growth than those attempting to reverse decline (90% vs. 57%). Additionally, compared to start-ups with a turnover of less than £1 million, established small enterprises with a turnover of £1–10 million were more likely to require financing (66% vs. 55%).

The data indicates that small businesses will abandon projects that would boost the economy, such as creating jobs, expanding into new international markets, and introducing new goods and services if they cannot obtain funding. This is at a time when the government has supported a growth agenda for the fragile UK economy.

The percentage of small businesses requiring capital to support one or more expansion projects increased yearly. Although this is still one industry area, the demand for finance peaked in the media/marketing and IT/telecommunications sectors (65% and 70%, respectively).

The proportion of small firms in six UK regions that depend on finance to fuel growth increased yearly. The areas home to England's three largest cities—London (75%), the Northwest (65%), and the West Midlands (62%)—have the greatest need for financing.

"As we all consider the economic growth agenda that the Government has committed to, our research makes two things very clear," stated Joanna Morris, Head of Insight at Novuna Business Finance: First and foremost, our most prosperous and well-established small businesses depend heavily on having access to financing. Funding is not a band-aid solution for a failing company; it is the impetus required to enable rapidly expanding companies to reach their full potential.

"Second, our study demonstrates the direct and palpable consequences of companies failing to obtain funding: plans to establish trade details overseas are cancelled, product innovation is postponed, and job development is halted. All of this immediately contributes to the economic expansion that the nation as a whole needs, which is why it is so crucial to assist small businesses during this critical period."

As an alternative to high-street banks, Novuna Business Finance specializes in helping well-established small enterprises. We offer small businesses that require funding the option to finance assets, which may improve their overall cash flow and relieve strain on other budgetary areas. We are dedicated to supporting our clients' growth and development and offering them access to the financial solutions they require through our award-winning services and knowledgeable staff.