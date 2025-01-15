Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Do you have a dream? If the answer is yes, you have the opportunity to pitch your idea to Sir Richard Branson and Simon Squibb.

Richard Branson is pitched ideas from entrepreneurs on a daily basis and on the Virgin website said: “Wherever I go in the world, I’m pitched all sorts of business ideas from strangers and I’m always amazed by the brilliant ideas people have. As such, I’ve always dreamed of having an elevator where people could pitch their ideas.

“I was moved by how Simon Squibb transformed a disused staircase in London into a hub for entrepreneurs. At the top, they set up a video doorbell that entrepreneurs can pitch to, and then the best of those pitches were shared on social media to help raise their profile and get their business started.”

Richard Branson went on to describe how he was approached on a Virgin Atlantic flight by Jack Whettingsteel, one of Simon Squibb’s co- founders who had an idea of turning the elevator inside Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch into a “pitching ground for entrepreneurs.”

Date and venue you can pitch to Sir Richard Branson and Simon Squibb who overcame homelessness. Photo: Getty Images | AFP via Getty Images

Is it possible to pitch ideas to Sir Richard Branson and Simon Squibb in ‘Elevator of Dreams?’

Yes, you can visit the ‘Elevator of Dreams’ at Virgin Hotels London-Shoreditch, starting on January 17th.

Where is the ‘Elevator of Dreams’?

The exact location is located by the lifts outside the Founders Room at Virgin Hotels London. All budding entrepreneurs have to do is buzz the video doorbell and present their ideas to the camera.

Was Simon Squibb homeless?

Yes, Simon Squibb has previously said on X that “At 15 my father died, I fell out with my mother, was kicked out of my house and became homeless.

“Desperate to make something of my life, I was forced to start a business because I couldn’t even get a job due to my age”

In an interview with the Daily Mail, he has previously said: “It was a traumatic time and I left with nothing — not even a bag. I had no money, no possessions. I begged for food and money. I slept rough in a park, then a stairwell like this. And later a squat.”