Dingles Fun Park has announced its closure just weeks after its launch | Dingles Fun Park on Facebook

A newly launched indoor theme park in Devon has closed down less than two months after opening, citing financial challenges and lease issues.

Dingles Fun Park, located in Lifton on the former site of the now-closed Dingles Fairground Museum, opened its doors in February. However, in a statement posted on its website, the park announced its immediate closure.

“We are very sorry to announce, due to unforeseen circumstances Dingles Fun Park is now closed,” the statement reads. “The Pop Fest tribute festival will also be cancelled due to the park closure. All festival tickets will be refunded via ticket sailor (sic). We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Park manager Tom Ellis told the Independent that despite “incredible support from locals,” the operational costs were unsustainable due to the size and scale of the venue. “We hoped to bring in more attractions as planned, however we just couldn't quite obtain a long-term lease to suit us and the landlords,” he said.

The site had previously been home to the Dingles Fairground Museum, which shut down in 2024 after struggling with losses linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and its remote rural location.

Unlike the museum, which showcased historic fairground rides from the early 20th century, Dingles Fun Park offered modern amusements such as dodgems, a waltzer, and a fun house. All events scheduled at the park, including the Pop Fest tribute festival, have been cancelled and ticket holders are being offered full refunds.