DinoLand USA: Iconic Disneyland attraction within Animal Kingdom in Florida closes after 27 years - what will replace it?
DinoLand USA, a theme park within the Animal Kingdom park in Florida, closed its doors for the final time at the weekend. Disney fans flocked to the park to visit the nostalgia-packed DinoLand, one of the original parts of the Animal Kingdom open since it was founded more than 25 years ago.
It featured two rides, TriceraTop Spin and DINOSAUR, as well as character meet-and-greets, the Restaurantosaurus, Dino-Bite Snacks, Trilo-Bites, the Boneyard, and Fossil Fun Games. But now, pictures show hoarding has been put up around parts of DinoLand USA, blocking it off to visitors for good.
Disney fans have been reacting with sadness to DinoLand’s closure. Reddit user Faith_wanton said: “DinoLand has always had such a unique vibe; it’ll be a shame to see it go!”. Another, Jiminy_, commented: “I’m gonna miss it! I love the dinosaur ride!”.
Last year, Walt Disney Imagineering announced plans to build a Tropical Americas area at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park. The new land, Pueblo Esperanza, will replace DinoLand USA and include attractions inspired by the 2021 film Encanto, Inside The Magic says.
A number of rides have closed at the Animal Kingdom theme park in the last few years. Flights of Wonder closed in December 2017, with Primeval Whirl shuttered in March 2020 alongside Rivers of Light – We Are One. Other popular rides at various Disney theme parks which have closed throughout the years are Magic Kingdom Park’s Splash Mountain, which shut in 2023, Lightning McQueen’s Racing Academy closed at Hollywood Studios last October, and the Honey I Shrunk the Kids Movie Set Adventure closed at the same park in 2016.
