As another long weekend approaches thanks to the Easter holiday, people across the country may take advantage of the time off by stocking up on groceries.

As a big holiday in many countries including the UK, it is helpful to know in advance whether or not supermarkets will actually be open though.

Some supermarkets and other businesses decide to close for some or all of the bank holiday weekend so staff can spend the day with their families as they observe the festivity. Therefore, it is important to double-check ahead of time because not all businesses adhere to the same schedule.

There are a number of ways you can check opening times this Easter, which falls on April 20 this year, including through their online store locators. However, keep in mind many people will be wanting to do their grocery shopping on the bank holiday so it may be busier than usual so you could be better off choosing an off-peak time to fill your trolley.

Here, we have compiled a number of major supermarkets in the UK and their opening times so you can plan your shopping accordingly. Please note opening times vary depending on location so make sure to check your local branch before travelling.

Supermarket opening times on Easter 2025

Tesco

The supermarket said their Easter opening hours will vary over the weekend and advises customers to check in-store.

Good Friday - 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am to 6pm

Check their store locator to find one near you.

Asda

Store opening times may vary due to location and Asda recommends using its store locator to see your supermarket’s opening hours.

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm

Saturday: 7am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed in England and Wales, open as usual in Scotland

Easter Monday: 7am - 10pm

Morrisons

Opening times at each Morrisons store vary. Use the store locator tool to check the opening hours for your nearest Morrisons.

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm.

Saturday: Normal operating hours.

Easter Sunday: Closed in England and Wales. Stores in Scotland open as usual.

Easter Monday: 7am - 8pm.

Lidl

Lidl is joining the major supermarkets by closing stores on Easter Sunday. The supermarket has not released Easter dates but advises bank holiday hours are usually from 8am - 8pm.

Good Friday: Open as usual.

Saturday: Open as usual.

Easter Sunday: Closed in England and Wales but open as usual in Scotland.

Easter Monday: 8am and 10pm in England and Wales and open as usual in Scotland.

Check their store locator to find one near you.

Aldi

Opening times at Aldi will vary over the Easter bank holiday. The supermarket recommends using its store locator to check opening times.

The general Easter weekend opening times at Aldi are as follows:

Good Friday: 8am - 10pm

Saturday: 8am - 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed in England, Wales and Scotland.

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

M&S Food Hall

Opening times for each M&S Food Hall will vary. Use the M&S store finder to check your store's opening hours over Easter weekend.

Good Friday - 8.30am - 9pm

Saturday - 8am - 8pm

Easter Sunday - Closed

Easter Monday - 8am - 8pm

Waitrose

Good Friday: 8am -8pm

Saturday: Normal hours

Easter Sunday: Most stores will be closed. Some smaller Waitrose shops remain open.

Easter Monday: 8am - 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday: 7am - 10pm.

Saturday: 7am - 10pm.

Easter Sunday: Larger stores closed. Local stores will open from 7am - 10pm (England and Wales). Open as usual in Scotland.

Easter Monday: Larger stores reduced opening times from 8am - 8pm. Local stores open from 7am to 10pm.