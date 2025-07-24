EE down: Mobile network hit by major outage, thousands of users report service issues
As of 1.42pm on Thursday (July 24), more than 2,100 outage reports were submitted, with mobile services accounting for 82% of the complaints, followed by broadband (11%) and landline (6%). The sharp spike marks a significant increase from the typical daily baseline of around 20 reports.
Reports of issues have come in from across the UK, with the most affected locations including Manchester, London, Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Croydon, Hackney, Bristol, and Cardiff.
On DownDetector, users voiced their frustrations. One user said: “A lot of mobile service seems to be fine but SIP trunking providers seem to not be able to hand off calls to EE. From one SIP trunking provider: The carrier has confirmed that the fault lies…”
Another user wrote: “Been having the same problem for the last week and a half, getting sick of it now, tried all the usual tricks unplugging, factory reset etc none of it is working.”
Meanwhile, Jason Manson posted: “My EE TV box is giving me error code YVM900 is anyone else having this problem, I can’t access any app, all I can do is use my TV guide, I’ve tried restarting my Wi-Fi, TV box and still there.”
The root cause of the outage has not yet been confirmed, and EE has not issued an official statement at the time of reporting.
On Thursday afternoon, mobile networks Vodafone, Three, BT, and O2 also appeared to experience outages, according to DownDetector, though the spike in reports had subsided by 1.30pm
