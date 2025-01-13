Farmfoods issues urgent recall of cocktail sausage rolls over undeclared milk allergen
The supermarket said the product was pulled off the shelves due to the presence of undeclared milk in the product, making it a potential health risk for individuals with milk allergies or intolerances.
The recall was announced after it was discovered that milk, a common allergen, was not listed on the product's label. Customers who have purchased the affected product are advised not to consume it and to return it to the store for a full refund. The specific details of the recalled product are as follows:
- Product Name: Farmfoods 50pk Cocktail Sausage Rolls
- Pack Size: 700g
- Best Before: End of October 2025
- Lot Code: L4295
The Food Standards Scotland (FSS) issued a statement on the matter:"Farmfoods is recalling 50pk Farmfoods Cocktail Sausage Rolls because they contain milk which is not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents."
Consumers with milk allergies or intolerances are urged to take caution. The FSS added:"If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund."
Farmfoods has confirmed that no other products are affected by this issue.
