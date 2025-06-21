Farmfoods: Supermarket closing down Derbyshire store this weekend with 50% off sale on final day
The store, located in Ilkeston, will operate for the last time on Sunday (June 22). The closure is part of a wider restructuring by the supermarket chain, which is also shutting branches in Alfreton on June 29 and Ripley on July 6. However, Farmfoods will be opening a brand new store in Codnor, Derbyshire, this summer.
A post shared in the Spotted Ilkeston Town Facebook group said: “As some of you already know, Farmfoods’ last day is this Sunday. They are also doing everything 50% off on that day as well.”
In a statement shared on Facebook by Farmfoods HQ, the retailer said: “I can advise that we will be opening a new shop in Codnor, located at the former site of the French Horn pub, on Saturday 2nd August.”
“I can confirm that our Alfreton shop will permanently close on Sunday 29th June, our Ilkeston shop will permanently close on 22nd June and our Ripley shop will permanently close on Sunday 6th July. The decision to close these shops was a commercial one but we are very grateful to all of our customers who have been shopping with us since the shops opened and we do still value your custom.”
Farmfoods, which began in Aberdeen in 1954, currently operates over 300 stores across the UK. While the company has not elaborated further on the reasons behind the store closures, it previously described them as “commercial decisions.”