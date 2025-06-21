Farmfoods has confirmed that everything in its Derbyhire store will be sold at half price on Sunday as it shuts its doors for good after over two decades.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The store, located in Ilkeston, will operate for the last time on Sunday (June 22). The closure is part of a wider restructuring by the supermarket chain, which is also shutting branches in Alfreton on June 29 and Ripley on July 6. However, Farmfoods will be opening a brand new store in Codnor, Derbyshire, this summer.

A post shared in the Spotted Ilkeston Town Facebook group said: “As some of you already know, Farmfoods’ last day is this Sunday. They are also doing everything 50% off on that day as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a statement shared on Facebook by Farmfoods HQ, the retailer said: “I can advise that we will be opening a new shop in Codnor, located at the former site of the French Horn pub, on Saturday 2nd August.”

Farmfoods | (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

“I can confirm that our Alfreton shop will permanently close on Sunday 29th June, our Ilkeston shop will permanently close on 22nd June and our Ripley shop will permanently close on Sunday 6th July. The decision to close these shops was a commercial one but we are very grateful to all of our customers who have been shopping with us since the shops opened and we do still value your custom.”

Farmfoods, which began in Aberdeen in 1954, currently operates over 300 stores across the UK. While the company has not elaborated further on the reasons behind the store closures, it previously described them as “commercial decisions.”