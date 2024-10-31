Frimley: Former Siemens HQ to make way for new homes

The vacant former Siemens headquarters in Frimley is set to be demolished to make way for a development of new homes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miller Homes Southern will build 170 new homes on the site in Chobham Road, which is 2.1 hectares in size and was known latterly as Sir William Siemens Square.

The site includes four office buildings which were built in 2002 and were the corporate headquarters of the German tech firm until early 2022, when it moved to Farnborough Business Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miller Homes’ development will be named Frimley Square and will include 66 houses and 104 apartments. Houses will range in size from two to four-bedrooms, while the apartments will be a mix of one and two-bedroom properties.

User (UGC) Submitted

A total of 34 homes will be made available as affordable housing, including eight homes to be made available through the government's First Homes scheme. The initiative enables local and key workers to buy a home with a minimum of a 30 per cent discount.

The brownfield site had been identified by Surrey Heath Borough Council as a site for development to meet the need for housing land supply.

David Brown, managing director of Miller Homes Southern, said: “The former Siemens headquarters is a well-known, landmark site in Frimley which was a corporate hub for 20 years but has now sat empty and disused for more than two years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our development will bring this piece of brownfield land back into use, and we will build a range of quality one to four-bedroom homes which will help to meet the local housing need.

“The former Siemens offices will be demolished shortly, and work on our development, Frimley Square, will then begin. We look forward to getting work underway on site and to releasing the first homes for sale in early 2025.”

The homes at Frimley Square have been designed to be architecturally in keeping with properties in the wider area, with materials to be used including red multi-brick with terracotta and grey roof tiling.

At the centre of the development will be a community green, formed from an existing green space on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the plans, Miller Homes will contribute funds through a Section 106 agreement to be spent on highways, play space and biodiversity.

It will also pay for ball strike netting to be put up to the western boundary of the site adjacent to Marconies Park, which is home to Frimley Cricket Club.

To find out more about Frimley Square and to register to receive updates on the development, visit https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/south-east/frimley-square,-frimley,-surrey.aspx