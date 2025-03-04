From classroom to office – why Gen Z feel like they’re stepping onto a different planet at work and how to help them

Seven Unwritten Rules of the Workplace

An international learning and development (L&D) leader specialising in early talent development, Development Beyond Learning (DBL), urges businesses to carefully guide young employees through the unfamiliar territory of workplace norms rather than expect them to just figure it out alone.

“Imagine landing on a planet where you don’t speak the language or understand the customs - you’d need a guide, not just a rulebook,” says Pete Humphreys, CEO of DBL. “Starting a first job can feel just as daunting as they arrive in a new place expected to deal with difficult conversations, team work, office politics and dress standards without the knowledge or experience how to deal with these nuances.”

Costly Mistake Based on Assumptions

This lack of support can be costly for organisations – studies show that 6 out of 10 Gen Z employees quit their job due to unmet expectations (DBL, 2023) and according to Gallup, only 12% employees believe their company has a strong onboarding process. DBL is eager to tackle this pressing issue so that leaders and line managers connect with their younger workforce in order to decode the workplace with its seven unwritten rules.

Gen Z decoding the workplace

The Seven Unwritten Rules to Decode the Workplace

Organisations that mentor Gen Z through workplace norms will see stronger retention, engagement and productivity and all this takes is a simple intergenerational conversation and mutual understanding.

Dress standards – professional attire signals respect for the role and colleagues.

Communication styles – casual language and emojis don’t always translate well in formal settings. Gen Z may need clarity on when to call, email or text.

Hybrid work expectations – logging in late or keeping cameras off can signal disengagement. Setting clear expectations fosters trust and accountability.

Integrating into the team - avoiding informal discussions can lead to exclusion from key discussions and opportunities.

Navigating office politics – understanding power dynamics without taking sides helps maintain trust and professionalism.

Feedback & growth - Constructive feedback should be embraced and understood as a pathway to improvement.

The Importance of initiative - Waiting for instructions may be mistaken for passivity. Proactivity earns respect and opportunities for growth.

Mastering the workplace unwritten rules is a game-changer for Gen Z when integrating into the workplace for the first time and by equipping Gen Z with these unwritten rules, businesses can ensure a smoother transition, stronger engagement and better long-term retention of young talent as well as save costs on recruitment.