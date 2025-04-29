From screen to showroom: Škoda becomes the first European car brand to offer real-time vehicle availability through an Amazon showroom, bringing unmatched convenience

Through this new venture with Amazon, UK customers can browse the full Škoda range, check local availability, request a test drive, and explore finance options - all before visiting a chosen Škoda retailer to make a purchase and enjoying a ‘click to drive’ experience

Innovative showroom features real-time car availability

Customers get the best of both worlds – browse the model range, explore and calculate finance options, make enquiries, and book a test drive online, before visiting a Škoda retailer and making a purchase and drive home in as little as 2-4 weeks

Offering reflects customer habits, blending online discovery with trusted dealership support

Škoda research finds that while almost half (47%) of Brits value the convenience of online research when buying a car, 82% still prefer to visit a car dealership when completing the purchase, citing expert knowledge and personal support as key reasons for seeking a physical experience

Adverts featuring the new Škoda Elroq and the ability to browse at Amazon will also feature during Tuesday night’s Champions League semi-finals coverage on Prime Video

The Škoda showroom at Amazon is now live. Visit www.amazon.co.uk/skoda

The innovative showroom highlights Škoda’s commitment to making it simpler and more convenient for customers to find a new car. By joining forces with Amazon, Škoda is enhancing the browsing experience, providing customers with all the information they need in a familiar online environment before making their decision.

The online Škoda showroom showcases the brand’s complete model range, from the compact Fabia supermini, to the multi award-winning Kodiaq family SUV, as well as Škoda’s fully electric models, including the new Elroq and Enyaq.

According to a recent national survey of 2,000 UK adults, commissioned by Škoda UK, 47% of potential customers value being able to research from home when buying a new car.

However, the Škoda survey highlights the ongoing importance of physical interaction before purchasing a car. While 82% of respondents prefer some form of in-person engagement, 78% consider a test drive as essential. Expert knowledge (47%), product demonstrations (36%), and face-to-face interaction were also cited as key factors influencing their decision.

The survey reveals British consumers’ shopping habits. With 77% of respondents spending up to two hours a day browsing online, the appeal of digital convenience is clear: 59% cited ease and simplicity as their main reason for shopping this way. This highlights a key insight in the context of car buying - customers crave convenience, but also the added reassurance of a physical car dealership experience.

This blend of digital exploration and real-world reassurance is exactly what Škoda’s new Amazon showroom aims to deliver.

UK customers can now:

Browse and check real-time local stock availability (with cars ready within 2-4 weeks)

Request a test drive

Explore and calculate finance options

Compare models

Importantly, make the purchase in person with a Škoda retailer

It’s a ‘click to drive’ experience that combines the best of digital convenience with the reassurance of face-to-face dealership support.

Matthew Bowden, Director of Škoda UK, said: “Online browsing and research are part of everyday life, which is why we’re so excited to launch the Škoda showroom at Amazon. It gives prospective customers more opportunities to find their next car and see where it’s available, all from the comfort of their home.”

Customers start their journey at the Amazon.co.uk site or via the Amazon app on their smartphone or tablet. Once they have compared features and found their perfect Škoda model, they are connected to their preferred retailer who they can visit to arrange finance, agree any part-exchanges and, most importantly, set a collection date.

The Škoda Amazon showroom is now live at amazon.co.uk/skoda. A full database of images and other media assets relating to the full Škoda range is available at www.skodamedia.com.

