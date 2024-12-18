Gen Z is missing these crucial skills - according to boomers

User (UGC) Submitted

With a lifetime of experience behind them, retirees are potentially some of the most knowledgeable people out there, especially when it comes to careers. Living, and working through some of the most turbulent times in recent history including the credit crunch, the pandemic, and the housing boom - retirees have plenty of wisdom to share with younger generations.

To find out what life lessons retirees valued the most, researchers at Open Study College spoke to 2000 over 65s as they enter a new phase of their life. One of the best pieces of advice that Boomers want to share with GenZ is to change jobs!

Looking back on their careers, one of the over 65’s biggest lessons was to change careers, with 62% revealing that they wish they had done this in their lifetime. Perhaps this is due to the fact that a huge 77% of retirees never landed their dream career, leading to 60% of those approaching retirement age agreeing that they would currently consider changing careers. Today, it’s estimated 330,000 over 65s in the UK are even currently studying for extra qualifications!

It’s clear that Boomers are investing in themselves, even during retirement. Some of the skills that the over 65’s recommended GenZ upskill in included money management and training in household skills. In fact, 73% agreed that becoming skilled in household DIY was a hugely valuable skill. Money and houses continued to dominate the most important life skills, according to retirees, with money management (48%), pensions (44%), and mortgages (34%) all being rated as qualities retirees wish they knew more about.

With a growing skills gap, retirees were asked what essential skills they worry will become obsolete amongst GenZ. Those over 65 felt that sewing (28%), voting (36%), languages (31%) and carpentry (27%) are all potentially ‘dying’ skills that were particularly useful throughout their lives. Preparing for retirement in general was also another strong recommendation made by new retirees, with 61% admitting they wish they knew more about pensions.

Robbie Bryant, careers and education expert from www.openstudycollege.com, said: “For those entering careers now, it’s really interesting to hear the advice from those at the end of theirs - clearly property and money management are two big things people should consider upskilling and getting qualified in for a successful career!

“While there is a ‘retirement age’ here in the UK, that doesn’t necessarily mean people are ready to give up their routines and development. At Open Study College, we encourage everyone to continue learning throughout their lives, not just for career purposes but also to help improve brain health, or purely for fun and hobbies - so it’s wonderful to know that retirees are not ready to give up on their goals!”