Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A third food manufacturer has recalled products amid an E.coli outbreak which has left 37 people in hospital.

Last night the Food Standards Agency said sandwich maker THIS! is taking the precautionary step of recalling its “Isn’t chicken and bacon wrap” because of possible contamination with E. coli. The wrap is only sold in WH Smith. The manufacturer said no e. coli had been found and that recall was purely precautionary. To contact THIS! email [email protected]

At the end of last week Greencore and Samworth Brothers, major suppliers to UK supermarkets, took a long list of products off the shelves due to the risk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes a week after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) announced there had been an outbreak of E.coli, with 113 reported cases linked to a “nationally distributed food item”. The FSA said Greencore was recalling products from retailers including Boots, Asda, Co-op, Aldi and Amazon because of “possible contamination with E.coli”.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents at the Food Standards Agency, said: “Sandwich manufacturers are taking a precautionary measure to recall various sandwiches wraps and salads in response to findings from investigations by the Food Standards Agency (FSA), Food Standards Scotland (FSS) and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), who are working to identify the cause of an ongoing outbreak caused by shiga toxin-producing E.coli (Stec).”

The possible presence of Shiga toxin-producing E.coli (STEC) in the products listed above can cause severe diarrhoea (including bloody diarrhoea), abdominal pain, and sometimes haemolytic uremic syndrome, (HUS), a serious condition that can lead to kidney failure and can be fatal, said the agency.

It added: “Greencore Group is recalling the above products. Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Greencore Group said in a statement: “As a precautionary measure, we have voluntarily recalled a number of sandwiches and wraps due to a potential food safety risk. Greencore adheres to the highest standards of food safety, and we are working closely with the Food Standards Agency and our suppliers to better understand the possible source of any potential issue.”

A Samworth Brothers Manton Wood spokesperson said: “The Food Standards Agency has advised the supplier of a salad ingredient which we use in a small number of products that it should undertake a product withdrawal and recall. Meanwhile, food chain investigations are being carried out, which have not yet reached any conclusions.

“A small number of sandwich and wrap lines that are made at our Manton Wood site are being recalled as a precautionary measure to ensure a high level of health protection for consumers. No other Manton Wood products are affected. If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.”

Greencore Group recalls sandwiches due to the potential presence of E. coli amid outbreak | Getty Images/iStockphoto

THIS! affected products:

Isn’t chicken and bacon wrap at WH Smith with any use by date up to and including June 18

Greencore affected products:

Aldi Chicken Fajita Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Amazon BLT Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Asda Smoky Beans and Cheddar Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda Chicken and Bacon Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda Brie, Bacon and Chilli Chutney (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots BBQ Chicken wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots BLT (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Cheddar Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Amazon Chicken Salad Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Chicken Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Delicious Ham and Cheese Ploughman’s (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Halloumi and Greek Style Salad wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Ham and Egg Club (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Mixed Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Spicy Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Vegan No Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Vegan No Duck and Hoisin Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Boots Veggie Triple (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Amazon Ploughman’s Sandwich with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Co-op Vegan Gro Onion Bhaji (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Co-op Mexican Style Bean and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Co-op Ham, Cheese and Pickle (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Co-op Ham and Cheese Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Co-op Chicken and Bacon Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 17.

Co-op Bacon, Lettuce and Tomato (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Morrisons Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Morrisons Chicken Salad PFS (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Morrisons Gluten Free Chicken Salad (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Morrisons Gluten Free Sandwich Platter with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Amazon Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Sainsbury’s Peri Peri Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Sainsbury’s BBQ Pulled Pork and Red Leicester (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Sainsbury’s Chicken, Bacon and Avocado Focaccia (Sandwich) with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Sainsbury’s Greek Style Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Sainsbury’s Jerk Halloumi Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Amazon Prawn Layered Salad with use-by date up to and including June 16.

Asda Vegan No Chicken Caesar Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda Tuna Crunch Sub Roll with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Asda Southern Fried Chicken Triple Wrap with use-by date up to and including June 15.

Samworth Brothers Manton Wood affected food