A Gen Z high street staple Monki is set to close all of its stores, owner H&M has announced.

The Scandinavian retail company confirmed that all of the Monki-branded stores will be closing. Monki became popular with teenagers and students with its Gen Z-influenced pieces including baggy jeans and trendy jumpers and tops.

According to The Sun, the parent company H&M has plans to merge the Monki brand with another of its fashion brands, Weekday, which also targets younger customers with its clothing. H&M also said that its brand Cheap Monday, which was a hit in the early noughties, will also be revived as part of the integration plans and sold in Weekday stores.

Monki currently has seven stores across the UK:

London

Bristol

Birmingham

Glasgow

Sheffield

Manchester

Newcastle

It is currently unknown which locations and how many will be merged with the Weekday brand. All stores are currently operating as normal, with no date given for the proposed closures.

A statement from H&M read: "A limited number of Monki stores are intended to be transformed into multi-brand Weekday destinations, while the others are intended to be closed. The newly formed Weekday multi-brand destination will cater to customers’ high aesthetic standards, while embracing their multitude of unique expressions."