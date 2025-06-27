How to support Gen Z in the workplace and why it matters now more than ever

Gen Z may be the most digitally fluent and socially conscious generation to ever enter the workforce, but right now, many of them are quietly struggling. Beneath their adaptability and innovation lies a workforce increasingly burdened by burnout, anxiety, and uncertainty.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Born into a volatile job market shaped by post-pandemic disruption, economic pressure, and the rise of AI, today’s youngest professionals are navigating a workplace that often feels more stressful than empowering.

Many started their careers remotely and are now expected to seamlessly transition into structured office life—often without the mentorship, flexibility or cultural fit they need to succeed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, the challenges go far beyond adjusting to in-person meetings or learning corporate lingo. Gen Z faces mounting pressure to not only perform, but also maintain an online persona, stay “relevant,” and prove their value in an AI-disrupted world. With unclear career paths, rigid return-to-office mandates, and rising burnout, businesses must do more than just hire Gen Z—they need to actively support, engage, and retain them.

Working

Experts at Instant Offices have revealed the best ways for businesses to support Gen Z in the workplace —alongside insight from three Gen Z professionals on what truly makes them feel seen, supported, and set up for success.

Invest in Mentorship and Coaching

Gen Z craves guidance—not micromanagement.

Create mentoring programmes that match young professionals with experienced leaders. These relationships foster trust, open career conversations, and help build confidence in navigating unfamiliar systems and expectations.

Provide Clear Career Pathways

One of the biggest challenges Gen Z employees face is uncertainty about career progression.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Define what success looks like at each stage of their journey, including the skills they’ll need, the benchmarks to hit, and the timeline they can expect. Regular check-ins and personalised development plans go a long way.

Prioritise Workplace Wellbeing and Flexibility

Work-life balance and mental health are top priorities for Gen Z employees. Support Gen Z with flexible work options, mental health days, and access to wellbeing resources, as this can improve job satisfaction and retention.

Businesses that demonstrate genuine care for employee wellbeing will attract and retain top Gen Z talent.

Molly, 24, Senior Account Executive says:

“A good workplace isn’t just about the salary, it’s where you feel heard, supported, and trusted to grow. I want flexibility and a sense of purpose in what I do. It’s about having the space to do your best work, the opportunity to keep learning, and the confidence that your ideas matter, no matter your age or experience."

Tyrah, 23, Senior SEO Executive says:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I want to feel seen and respected, where you're encouraged to grow and chase your goals, and where flexibility isn’t a perk, it’s a way of working that trusts and supports you to do your best."

Encourage Networking and Cross-Department Collaboration

Gen Z employees benefit from exposure to different aspects of a business. Encouraging cross-functional projects, job shadowing, and networking events helps them gain a broader understanding of their industry and develop essential professional relationships.

Foster a Culture of Feedback and Communication

Gen Z thrives on regular, constructive feedback. Implement systems for real-time input, one-to-one check-ins, and anonymous surveys. An open feedback culture makes employees feel seen, supported, and empowered to grow.

Katie, 23, Account Executive says:

“I want to know that I can progress in my role, and having regular communication with the wider team and knowing what I need to do to reach my goals is so important for me and my career.”