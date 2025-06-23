How UK employers can sweeten RTO plans as half of UK employees threaten to quit if WFH ends

Remote Work

Is the WFH era finally over? We’ve heard rumblings for a while that UK companies want their employees back in the office, but will they get their wish?

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just under half of remote workers either quitting or threatening to leave as a result, the return back to the workplace is likely to be a bumpy ride for businesses all over the country.

There’s no surprise that remote workers are digging their heels in. With no commute to worry about, a flexible schedule and the ability to work from the comfort of their own home, WFH employees have struck a cushy deal. The question is, how long will it last?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stick with us as we dive into the challenges associated with returning to the office in 2025, and reveal some of the most effective ways to sweeten RTO plans for WFH employees.

Is The Era of WFH Over?

While many UK-based companies initiated remote working during the 2020 pandemic, studies show that most businesses have now returned to the office or are planning to do so in some capacity.

Research from The Centre for Cities in 2024 revealed that office workers in Central London have continued to return to the office since 2023. While full-time work is far off the cards for many, full-time in-house working has increased from 2.2 days in 2023 to 2.7 days as of 2025.

This said, some of the larger firms, such as Amazon and Microsoft, are requiring staff to return to the office five days a week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Office working allows us to better invent, collaborate and be connected enough to deliver the absolute best for customers and the business", claimed Amazon boss Andy Jassy in a note to his staff in September 2024.

This RTO movement, however, has ruffled feathers for a number of remote workers, with reports from companies such as Amazon revealing a large number of anonymous complaints about their strict RTO policy.

Could Your RTO Plans Trigger a Mass Resignation in 2025?

New research has found that 47% of UK office workers are ready to walk away from their role in 2025 if forced to fully return to the office. This number rises to 60% in workers aged 25-34.

On the back of a five-year WFH culture shift, employees now expect flexible working conditions to be a permanent fixture in the working world. Whether these are flexible hours, flexible locations, or the ability to design a personalised working plan, there’s no doubt that remote working in some capacity is not going anywhere anytime soon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Businesses that fail to adhere to remote working demands could face significant costs and disruption as a result of mass staff turnover.

In fact, RTO companies in the UK are already facing a massive spike in staff turnover. According to Randstad, a whopping 7 in 10 employees say that they could easily job hop to a new company in the next couple of months if their working demands were not met.

The question is, can business owners still manage a seamless RTO transition in 2025? The answer is yes, but flexibility is key.

3 Ways to Encourage Your Employees To Return to the Office in 2025

Transitioning WFH employees back into the office five days a week is likely to take time. However, for those determined to return, there are a few ways to sweeten the deal for remote workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are three strategies to implement in your RTO plan for a smooth return to the workplace in 2025.

Introduce Flexibility and Hybrid Models

Offering a mix of in-office and remote work is the easiest way to initiate a smooth transition back to the office.

It’s essential to remember that your remote workers have likely become accustomed to a work-from-home (WFH) culture over the last five years, adjusting their lives to accommodate their jobs and learning how to balance their home and work lives effectively.

In order to combat potential challenges, implement flexible working hours. This allows employees to slowly adapt their working schedules to balance their time in and out of the office in a way that suits their personal lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While working from home full time has been known to reduce productivity long-term, hybrid working models promote the opposite, increasing productivity levels by 48% company-wide.

Offer Tailored Incentives

The RTO transition can be challenging for well-established remote employees, especially those who were hired during the work-from-home (WFH) era. To sweeten the deal, consider offering your employees incentives to return to the office.

Consider offering pay raises, bonuses, TOIL for long commutes and even programs to help anxious employees manage the transition.

Once back in the office, it’s important to enhance the workplace experience from the ground up. Prioritise team-building activities and social events that foster strong relationships and camaraderie among colleagues. This alone is a key motivator for returning to the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lastly, it could be beneficial to offer employees a personal RTO plan that best fits their individual needs. For example, if a former remote employee needs to travel a long distance to reach the office, why not offer to pay their travel expenses on their return to the workplace?

The key here is to understand what incentives would be most appealing to your employees. To do this, conduct RTO surveys and host one-to-one interviews to gauge how your workers are feeling about returning to the office.

Prioritise Communication and Adaptation

Lastly, don’t forget to communicate with your employees during each stage of the RTO process.

This is a big step for many remote workers, so it’s important to be transparent about your plans for the company long term. While this can risk a spike in turnover, it’s better to spend money engaging long-term employees than those who will be unhappy in a full-time office environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As you move closer to a return to the office, increase communication and collaboration between team members. Maintaining a strong company culture will soften the blow for anxious remote workers unsure if they should return to the office full-time.

Hosting virtual team-building ahead of the return to the office is a great way to get remote employees excited about a new future for the company.

Wrapping Up

The WFH era has only just begun. Now that employers and employees have had a taste of remote work, it’s likely to remain prevalent in many industries.

However, as we know, remote working doesn’t come without its challenges. In order to build a successful business in 2025, offering employees a hybrid working model is the key to driving engagement and satisfaction company-wide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Transitioning employees back into the office is likely to be a slow process for many UK businesses. To avoid mass turnover, prioritise adaptability and flexible conditions for the best possible results.