Launch of limited-edition non-alcoholic drink puts fresh twist on mindful drinking
Unveiled on June 20, ANON Drinks launched its limited-edition ‘ Be More Zebra’ – a reimagined version of its popular ‘No Groni’ serve. Designed to make a visual statement, the new release features zebra-print packaging and a message that reflects a growing shift in how we drink.
Inspired by Gen Z’s approach to drinking, known as ‘zebra striping’, which involves switching between alcoholic and alcohol-free drinks, the limited edition bottle champions choice, balance and a more intentional approach to socialising.
The launch was marked by ANON’s signature butler, who served samples of the new drink to festival-goers from the brand’s stand, creating a standout moment at the event.
Julian Ebbutt, owner of ANON Drinks, said: “More people are being mindful about how they drink – and we wanted to create something that reflected that with style. This bottle is a bold nod to choice and to anyone who wants to rethink the role of alcohol in social moments.
“ANON has never been about bashing alcohol – it’s about creating a culture where options exist side by side. Where choosing not to drink doesn’t mean missing out. Our goal is to make sure non-alcoholic drinks can hold their own – in flavour, quality and experience.”
The launch builds on ANON’s growing momentum in the no and low space, where demand continues to rise. Known for its carefully crafted alcohol-free alternatives – including the award-winning Bittersweet Aperitif and English Garden – the brand has become a standout in the category.
ANON was born from Alfresco, a parent company with over 25 years of expertise in developing premium soft drinks for some of the UK’s most recognisable names, including Pret a Manger.
Available for a limited time only.
To find out more or order a bottle, visit https://www.anondrinks.com/alcohol-free-spirits-store/Be-More-Zebra-70cl-p756867004.
*Stat source: The Spirit Business, Gen Z: ‘Dry January is outdated, January 2025.