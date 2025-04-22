LSA International chooses Prolog Fulfilment to manage its distribution and logistics

Collective Collection

LSA International, the London based design studio specialising in contemporary handmade glass and tableware, has chosen Prolog Fulfilment, the global fulfilment provider, to enhance its operations in the UK.

Under the terms of the agreement, Prolog will oversee the distribution and management of all LSA International's products in the UK including direct to consumer (DTC) and business to business (B2B) orders, delivering both operational and sustainability efficiencies.

LSA’s products are available through their own website and sold through many of the UK’s retailers and online platforms. They are also distributed into the hospitality sector and used by prestigious hotels, bars and restaurants. Moving forward it needed a fulfilment partner that could continue to support this retail presence whilst accommodating its growing direct to consumer sales (DTC) both through its own site, social media platforms and marketplaces. Prolog was chosen because of its value-added service proposition which includes a specialist packaging service to protect the fragile nature of LSA’s products and a more sustainable delivery solution as a certified carbon neutral company.

Prolog's integrated warehousing and distribution capabilities will streamline LSA's operations, providing a full inventory management and returns processing solution. The flexible and scalable service will accommodate seasonal spikes in product demand and bi-annual product launches. Its bespoke packaging and delivery options will cater for stringent retailer requirements, as-well as DTC sales and Amazon fulfilment.

Jan Jonas, Business Operations Manager at LSA International, commented: “In today’s challenging market it’s crucial for us to work with a dynamic and reliable fulfilment partner to meet the evolving demands of our customers. Prolog’s wide range of delivery services will strengthen our presence in the UK market and enhance the experience we provide to our customers. As a responsible business we are conscious of our responsibility to reduce our environmental impact. As such we are very supportive of Prolog’s carbon neutral status and their plans for net zero moving forward.”

James Coleman, Business Development Director at Prolog Fulfilment added: “This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and operational excellence in the retail and luxury goods sector. Quality and customer journey are central to LSA’s growth plans and we look forward to supporting them across a range of markets.”