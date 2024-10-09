Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The annual Matalan x Alder Hey Children’s Charity pyjama collection has officially launched, marking the 11th year of the popular collaboration.

As part of the #TogetherForAlderHey campaign, 100% of the profits from this exclusive range will be donated to Alder Hey Children’s Charity.

This year’s collection features matching unisex pyjamas for adults and children, along with sleepsuits for babies, and even includes a jumper for the family dog. The colourful 2024 design features uplifting quotes like "Shine Bright" and "Dream Big" alongside stars, rainbows, and Alder Hey's mascot, Oli the Elephant.

The Matalan x Alder Hey partnership, which began in 2014, has become a Christmas tradition for many families. Originally launched to help fundraise for Alder Hey’s Research and Innovation Centre, the campaign continues to raise essential funds each year. Over the past decade, the pyjama collection has become a hit with customers, with families from Merseyside and beyond eagerly purchasing the matching sets for the festive season.

Ali Jones,Chief Customer & Omni-Channel Officer of Matalan said: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating the 11th year of the partnership between Alder Hey Children’s Hospital and Matalan! I’m so excited to showcase this year's newest design which I know our customers will love, as they do every year.”

Fiona Ashcroft, CEO of Alder Hey Children’s Charity said: “Eleven magical years as a partner with Matalan has created some unforgettable designs that our,children,families,staff and donors just love! This year is no exception, and I know these pyjamas will fly off the shelves again this year. Supporting research is critical to improving healthcare for children across the whole of the UK and Matalan families always get behind our work in astounding numbers!”

The 2024 collection is now available in selected Matalan stores and online. As in previous years, all profits from the sales will go towards supporting nurse and Allied Health Professionals-led research at Alder Hey, aimed at improving clinical outcomes and ensuring a brighter future for young patients.