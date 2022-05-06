The chain has revealed it has gone bust and will hire administrators, threatening 1,100 stores and 16,000 jobs

Convenience chain McColl’s has confirmed it has gone bust and will appoint administrators, putting 1,100 shops and 16,000 jobs at risk.

Supermarket giant Morrisons had suggested a last-minute rescue deal, after the struggling chain earlier said it may go into administration.

But those proposals appear to have been too little too late.

Sky News first reported on Thursday 5 May that the corporation could call in administrators as early as the next day.

McColl’s had been in talks with potential lenders to help strengthen the company, which struggled during the pandemic due to supply chain challenges, inflation and a large debt load.

But it said talks with lenders broke down on Friday (6 May) after creditors refused to extend a deadline for the company to find additional funds.

Here is everything you need to know about it.

What is McColl’s?

The McColl's Retail Group is a British convenience store and newsagent chain that operates under the names Morrisons Daily and McColl's (for its convenience stores), Martin's (for its newsagents and pound shops) and RS McColl in Scotland.

The company operates over 1,100 convenience stores in England, Scotland and Wales.

It was founded in Glasgow in 1901, and serves around five million people per week, according to its website.

Morrisons and McColl’s are major partners, with McColl’s operating hundreds of convenience shops under the Morrisons Daily brand.

The company employs 16,000 people, the bulk of whom are part-time; it was hoped an agreement with Morrisons would save those jobs.

Why is it struggling?

Struggling convenience store business McColl’s has confirmed it could fall into administration.

McColl's was "caught in a difficult place, particularly with Covid-19," Teresa Wickham, a former director of Safeway, told the BBC's Today programme.

She said the pandemic struck at a time when the company was transitioning from typical convenience stores to offering more fresh fruit through its alliance with supermarket Morrisons.

Wickham said that stores that had done this had performed well because shopping habits shifted to buying more local produce during the coronavirus crisis, but the chain lacked investment and only a small percentage of its stores made the switch.

In 2021, McColl's was also accused by the government of not paying some of its employees the UK minimum wage.

It claimed the underpayments were due to historical errors and that employees had been promptly reimbursed, but was ordered to repay the money as well as a £3.2 million fine for violations such as deducting pay from wages for uniforms and expenses, or failing to pay the correct apprenticeship rate.

Has it gone bust?

McColl’s said that unless talks with possible lenders were successful, the group would "increasingly likely" be forced into administration.

In a statement, a representative said: “McColl’s confirms that unless an alternative solution can be agreed in the short term, it is increasingly likely that the group would be placed into administration with the objective of achieving a sale of the group to a third-party purchaser and securing the interests of creditors and employees.

“Even if a successful outcome is achieved, it is likely to result in little or no value being attributed to the group’s ordinary shares.”

Retail industry insiders said the McColl’s situation remained fluid, but that a fall into insolvency proceedings was now more likely than not.

It has now been confirmed that the chain has gone bust.

McColl’s will apply to the court later today to appoint the administrators, and shares on the stock market have been suspended.

What happens next?

Sky News reported that Morrisons had suggested to McColl's lenders a proposal in which the supermarket would inject funds; according to insiders, that idea had not gained traction.

A revised offer was presented, which was expected to cover McColl's pension obligations as well as its £170 million debt in an effort to save as many stores and employment as is feasible.

The company said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange: “In order to protect creditors, preserve the future of the business and to protect the interests of employees, the board was regrettably therefore left with no choice other than to place the company in administration.”

McColl’s has appointed PriceWaterhouseCoopers as administrators, “in the expectation that they intend to implement a sale of the business to a third-party purchaser as soon as possible.”

It is understood that Morrisons is still interested in a takeover; arescue deal would take on the business as a going concern, absorb its debts of over £100 million and take responsibility for the company’s pension scheme.