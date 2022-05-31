Missguided sponsored hit ITV show Love Island in 2018, and principally targeted young female consumers with its clothing ranges

Missguided is a digital fast fashion retailer that went into administration on Tuesday (31 May) (image: AFP/Getty Images)

Manchester-based women’s fast fashion business Missguided has gone into administration.

The administration process can take many weeks and could see Missguided disappear completely.

Missguided founder Nitin Passi was forced to step down as CEO of the company in April 2022 (image: Getty Images)

So how did the company get into this position - and what could happen next?

What is Missguided?

Missguided is a fast fashion firm based in Manchester.

Fast fashion is a term for quickly mass-producing recent catwalk trends and high-end designs at a low cost.

It was founded in 2009 by Nitin Passi and was able to capitalise on the boom in online fashion seen in the early 2010s.

Missguided has been primarily aimed at Millennials and Gen-Z shoppers, with its clothing targeted at social media and frequently appearing in and around TV shows, like Love Island - a show it sponsored in 2018.

Why has Missguided gone into administration?

Missguided had been having issues for several years in the run up to its fall into administration.

In 2018, Missguided consulted on redundancies after posting significant losses.

A failed experiment with physical stores and questions about the sustainability of fast fashion appeared to create issues for the brand.

Missguided sponsored Love Island in 2018 - a deal which saw it dress the female cast of the hit series (image: Getty Images)

Then, in autumn 2021, the company was saved by investment firm Alteri, which then announced a review of its business model in December as it tried to turnaround the business.

This review culminated in 63 redundancies and Mr Passi stepping down as CEO in April 2022.

However, attempts to find a potential new buyer were unsuccessful.

In late May, reports emerged in the i newspaper that Missguided was on the brink of collapse as it owed suppliers millions of pounds.

A winding-up petition had been filed against it on 10 May by one of its suppliers, JSK Fashions, while police had to be called to the ailing company’s headquarters when out of pocket suppliers turned up to demand their money.

Fast fashion aims to emulate catwalk trends quickly and cheaply (image: PA)

Missguided told the i: “Missguided is aware of the action being taken by certain creditors of the company in recent days, and is working urgently to address this.

“A process to identify a buyer with the required resources and platform for the business commenced in April and we expect to provide an update on progress of that process in the near future.”

Missguided’s main issues have stemmed from rocketing supply costs, broader inflationary pressures and waning consumer confidence in the increasingly competitive online fashion retail space.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS) Consumer Prices Index, clothing prices have contributed significantly to the highest inflation rate seen in the UK for 40 years.

Mike Ashley’s Fraser Group business holds a stake of around 29% in Studio (image: PA)

It has also suffered from scandals that have hit the wider fast fashion industry in recent years relating to worker conditions.

In 2017, Channel 4’s Dispatches programme alleged one of its suppliers was paying staff a minimum of £3 an hour - a figure well below the minimum wage at the time.

Missguided also courted controversy in 2019 for selling a bikini for just £1 - a move which critics argued encouraged a throwaway fashion culture in the UK, although then-CEO Mr Passi argued it was a loss-leading marketing stunt that hadn’t involved any “shortcuts”.

What could happen to Missguided?

Missguided has appointed administrators Teneo to run the administration process.

Teneo was previously involved in the administration of Studio Retail Group, which was eventually rescued by Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group.

It said the business will continue to trade while they seek to sell off assets and told PA news agency that there has been a “high level of interest” in Missguided.

Gavin Maher, of Teneo, said: “As we continue to see, the retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging.

“The joint administrators will now seek to conclude a sale of the business and assets, for which there continues to be a high level of interest from a number of strategic buyers.

“We thank all employees and other key stakeholders for their support at this difficult time.”

Around 330 jobs are currently on the line at the fashion retailer.

Before the administration was formally announced on Tuesday (31 May), fellow fast fashion brand Boohoo had been in talks to buy Missguided in a pre-pack administration deal - a form of administration intended to protect the value of the Missguided brand.

Asos, which bought the Topshop, Topman and Miss Selfridge brands in 2021 after Sir Philip Green’s Arcadia Group collapsed, and JD Sports are also rumoured to be interested in a deal for Missguided.