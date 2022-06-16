Customers have said they are “disgusted” at learning they will not get refunds for clothes they have already sent back to the fast fashion firm

Clothes lovers who have shopped with collapsed fast fashion retailer Missguided will not receive refunds for items they have returned, administrators of the business have confirmed.

The news comes as the founder of the Manchester-based brand Nitin Passi has been reinstated as the firm’s CEO, following the recent acquisition by Mike Ashley ’s Frasers Group.

So, exactly what happened to the brand, what have customers been told and what can you do if you are affected?

Here’s everything you need to know.

What is the Missguided returns policy now the company is in administration?

Teneo Financial Advisory, the administrators currently running Missguided, told customers that the brand is unable to honour any refunds that were requested before they were appointed on Monday 30 May.

In an email or text shared by shoppers on social media, customers have been told that Teneo is also unable to “process new returns/refunds in this scenario”.

What can you do if you are affected?

The email or text from Teneo to customers reads: “We will not be able to honour any pre-appointment refunds requested and not yet settled.

“In this case, you can make a claim in the administration process.”

Customers are then advised to email [email protected] to make a claim.

Typically, customers are often among the last on the list of creditors to receive repayments if a company goes bankrupt.

The email or text also warned customers that making the claim “is not akin to a full refund and a payment back to customers at the end of the administration is likely to be a small fraction of the original amount owed, if any is available at all”.

Customers have been advised in the same email from Teneo that the “best option” to obtain a refund is to make a claim via their credit card or buy-now-pay-later providers.

What has Teneco said?

Teneo has not commented on the decision not to pay refunds.

What have Missguided shoppers said?

Missguided shoppers first took social media to complain that they have not been granted refunds despite making returns weeks ago.

They have now reacted with “disgust” at the news they will not get refunds.

What happened to Missguided?

Missguided appointed administrators in May after it went bankrupt and was unable to repay debts to suppliers and asked Teneo to sell its business and assets.

The Manchester-based brand, along with its menswear brand Mennace, was bought by the Frasers Group two days after their collapse for £20 million.

The group, which owns Sports Direct and House of Fraser, is owned by Mike Ashley.

Missguided endured several years of difficulties, with its founder and CEO Nitin Passi forced to step down in April 2022.

Passi, who founded the firm in 2009, was however reinstated as the company’s CEO in June with immediate effect following the acquisition.

Frasers’ deal to buy Missguided is expected to be completed in August.

Until then, Missguided has stopped taking orders.

A message on the Missguided website reads “Our maintenance pixies are currently working their magic on the site.

“We’ll be back with you soon, in the meantime check out our blog or get help on an existing order through our customer care team.”