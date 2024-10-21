Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Several mustard products have been recalled over concerns they may contain undeclared peanut traces, the Food Standards Authority (FSA) reported.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The recall covers a wide range of items, including dips, curry powders, and seasonings produced by FGS Ingredients Ltd. These products are sold under various brand names at different retail outlets, with affected items including Domino's BBQ Dip, Favourit and Dunnes Store spices, and Westmorland Family Butchery sausages and burgers.

The Food Safety Agency said: “These products are sold under several different brand names at several different retail stores.” It added: “Point of sale notices will be displayed where the products were sold. These notices explain to customers why the products are being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the products.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This recall follows a previous incident where the same company issued a recall due to potential nut contamination in mustard-based products. Last month, FGS Ingredients conducted additional testing and stated that no peanut content or residue had been found. However, they advised customers to remove any mustard-containing products from sale as a precautionary measure.

Several mustard products have been recalled over concerns they may contain undeclared peanut traces, the Food Standards Authority (FSA) reported. | Getty Images

Darren Whitby, the FSA’s head of incidents, said: “Our advice still applies – those with a peanut allergy should avoid consuming products containing mustard as an ingredient until we identify the individual products affected.”

He urged consumers, especially parents of children with peanut allergies, to check food labels carefully and inquire about ingredients when eating out.

The FSA described the guidance as a “precautionary approach” to ensure people with peanut allergies have up-to-date information to manage potential risks safely.

For a full list of affected items, visit the Food Safety Agency website.