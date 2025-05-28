Nationwide Building Society has confirmed that a decision on whether millions of customers will receive a £100 Fairer Share Payment in 2025 will be announced on May 29, alongside its full-year financial results.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The building society, which last year paid out £100 each to four million members, has been fielding questions from customers eager to know if the popular payment will return. In a recent social media exchange, Nationwide said: “Nationwide’s board will decide on a Fairer Share payment for 2025 and it will depend on our financial performance. The decision and details on eligibility will be announced as part of our full year results end of May.”

A spokesperson reiterated the same in an earlier statement, confirming: “Nationwide’s Board will decide on a Fairer Share payment for 2025 and it will depend on our financial performance. The decision will be announced as part of our full year results May 29.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last year’s payment was made to members who held qualifying current accounts, savings, or mortgage products and met specific eligibility criteria. These included being a Nationwide member on September 30, 2024, and still holding membership when the payment was issued.

Nationwide Building Society has confirmed that a decision on whether millions of customers will receive a £100 Fairer Share Payment in 2025 will be announced on May 29, alongside its full-year financial results. | Getty

To qualify, members also had to meet at least one of the following requirements in the 12 months leading up to that date:

Made at least one qualifying transaction on a current or savings account

Held a combined balance of at least £100 across current or savings accounts

Owed at least £100 on one or more residential mortgages with Nationwide

Payments last year were issued either directly into members’ accounts or sent via cheque.

In addition to the Fairer Share Payment, Nationwide also recently issued £50 to over 12 million customers as a welcome bonus following its acquisition of Virgin Money. These payments were similarly made by bank transfer or cheque.