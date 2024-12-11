Nearly half of Brits have a side hustle. What’s fuelling the boom?

User (UGC) Submitted

A growing wave of entrepreneurship is sweeping across Britain, driven by the flexibility of remote work and a desire for financial independence.

According to a new study commissioned by Adobe, nearly half of Britons (45%) have started a side hustle since they were able to start working from home, using the hours saved from commuting to pursue passions or generate extra income. Yet, this entrepreneurial boom is not without its challenges. While many side hustlers openly discuss their ventures, 47% admit that while their side hustle isn’t a secret, their employer remains unaware of their additional business, and 15% purposely keep it a secret. This dual commitment to professional and entrepreneurial responsibilities is blurring the boundaries between work and personal life, with 62% working on their side hustle after regular hours, 61% dedicating weekends to their ventures and 30% working on it during their lunch hours. Despite these hurdles, side hustles are proving to be a transformative path for Britons seeking greater financial independence and creative fulfillment.

"Economic pressures have undoubtedly driven many to explore side hustles, but it’s their creativity and determination that are truly redefining the entrepreneurial landscape. At Adobe, we’re committed to supporting this movement, which is why we’ve designed Adobe Express to provide the tools they need to save time, create professional-quality content, and stand out in competitive markets," said Claire Darley, VP, Digital Media at Adobe.

Britain’s next gen side hustle nation

The study further reveals that 35% of Britons are considering starting a side hustle, showing a clear appetite for entrepreneurial ventures. Combined with those already engaged in such activities, 80% of respondents are either pursuing or contemplating a side hustle. Gen Z, aged 18–27, lead the charge, accounting for an impressive 53% of all active side hustlers, while Millennials, aged 28–43, are rapidly catching up, with nearly 47% actively involved. Even older generations, including Baby Boomers (44%) and Gen X (34%), are showing interest in these opportunities, reflecting the universal appeal of side hustles as a means to achieve financial and personal goals.

This surge in entrepreneurial activity is set against a backdrop of significant inflationary pressures on UK households, prompting many to explore side hustles as a means of boosting income and securing financial stability. Adobe’s tools, such as Adobe Express, uniquely support this shift, empowering side hustlers to harness creativity and build standout brands amid these challenges.

From passion to paycheck: Why Britons are embracing side hustles

Britons are turning to side hustles not only out of necessity but also as a means of self-expression and empowerment. The study reveals 63% of respondents cited the need to earn extra income as the primary driver behind their entrepreneurial pursuits, with 15% inspired by the additional time saved from commuting.

For many, these ventures go beyond financial gains; 58% emphasized financial security as a critical motivator to sustain their side hustle, while others view it as a steppingstone to independence (33%) or an opportunity to explore personal passions (38%). This blend of practical and aspirational motivations reflects the growing appeal of side hustles as a way for Britons to achieve both stability and fulfillment in an ever-changing work landscape. Adobe Express plays a vital role here, enabling side hustlers to elevate their businesses through professional-grade branding and scalable creative solutions. In addition, Adobe Express features powered by Firefly generative AI are designed to be commercially safe, providing budding businesses and large corporations alike with the confidence to create and publish content anywhere.

How side hustlers make the time to build their dreams

Side hustlers are finding creative ways to carve out time for their entrepreneurial ambitions, often balancing these ventures alongside demanding schedules. More than a quarter of side hustlers (27%) are opting on working on their hustles during early mornings before starting their primary jobs. Others leverage traditional commuting times (15%) or even manage their side hustle during regular work hours (15%). Despite these challenges, side hustlers are dedicated, with 31% spending 3–4 hours weekly on their ventures — the most common time commitment — while more than a quarter (26%) invest 5–10 hours. With its focus on accessibility and efficiency, Adobe Express helps solopreneurs maximise these limited hours, ensuring their efforts translate into visible growth and success.

"I started Kai Collective as a side hustle while working at one of the big four, inspired by my love for collecting fabrics during my travels and my passion for fashion. Building a business while balancing a full-time job taught me the importance of efficiency and creativity. Adobe Express has been a game-changer for me — it allows me to quickly create high-quality content that aligns with my vision, saving time while ensuring my brand stands out. It’s the perfect tool for entrepreneurs who, like me, want to focus on what truly matters: bringing their ideas to life," said Fisayo Longe, Founder of Kai Collective.

The ventures and platforms driving Britain’s side hustle revolution

The side hustle landscape in Britain reflects a diverse range of entrepreneurial ventures, with digital services such as social media management, marketing, design, and consulting leading the way at 28%. Selling second-hand or vintage items follows closely, with 24% of side hustlers focusing on pre-loved goods, while 17% are channeling their creativity into handmade crafts and art. Clothing and fashion accessories account for 16%, and 10% of side hustlers are offering homemade food or baked goods. Other niches include photography (10%), videography (7%), teaching services like language lessons (6%), personal training or nutrition (7%), and grooming services (4%). Platforms such as Facebook (32%) and Instagram (29%) play a critical role in helping side hustlers connect with customers and build their brands, alongside marketplaces like Vinted (29%) and Etsy (18%). YouTube is also becoming an important tool for video-based marketing, utilised by 18% of side hustlers. These figures underscore the wide variety of opportunities Britons are embracing to turn their passions into profitable ventures.

Cracking the code to visibility: The side hustle marketing struggle

Despite their enthusiasm and creativity, side hustlers face significant challenges in growing their businesses. Reaching the right audience is the most common hurdle, cited by 43%, while 31% find it difficult to stay consistent with content creation. Time constraints add to the complexity, with 42% of side hustlers struggling to prioritise content creation amidst other responsibilities, and 36% acknowledging the difficulty of creating engaging, high-quality content. The competitive nature of the market further compounds these issues, with 33% feeling the pressure to stand out in an increasingly crowded space. These challenges highlight the balancing act required to juggle personal, professional, and entrepreneurial goals, underscoring the need for accessible tools and resources to help side hustlers succeed.

Tech is helping side hustlers thrive

As side hustlers navigate the challenges of balancing professional responsibilities, personal commitments, and entrepreneurial ambitions, technology is becoming an essential ally. Adobe Express enables side hustlers to turn their passions into full-time ventures, offering tools that simplify content creation, enhance branding, and drive visibility.

From ready-to-use templates and AI-powered features for creating professional designs quickly to mobile-friendly functionality that allows users to work on their ventures anytime, anywhere, Adobe Express positions itself as the enabler of creativity and scalability for side hustlers.

With cost-effective plans and intuitive design, the platform levels the playing field, empowering side hustlers to focus on what truly matters — growing their businesses and building their brands.

