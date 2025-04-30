Network Rail issues level crossing safety warning as over a third of people in the East of England confess to everyday distractions from phone use

Lucy Ruck, who lost her leg at 17 in a railway incident

New research commissioned by Network Rail reveals over a third (36%) of Brits in the East of England admit they’ve made a mistake, such as missing their train or locking themselves out of the house, while being distracted by their phone. National data shows young people are among the most distracted with 87% of Gen Z and 70% of Millennials admitting these mistakes, compared to just 22% of Boomers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mobile phones are a major cause of distractions, impacting young people the most. The data shows Gen Z are more likely than Boomers to have walked into something or someone (47% v 7%), walked in the wrong direction (39% v 5%), or dropped something (39% v 8%) whilst being distracted by their phone.

In a world full of distractions, Network Rail is warning of the more serious consequences of being distracted at level crossings. Over the past four years**, there have been 1,574 recorded near miss incidents involving pedestrians at level crossings. Over that same period, incidents have increased on average by 16% from April to May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The research also found a concerning lack of caution around level crossings, with almost two fifths of people in the East of England (39%) admitting they are more careful when crossing roads – even at zebra or traffic light crossings – compared to level crossings.

There are 6,000 level crossings in operation across the country and every level crossing is different depending on the surroundings and its usage. Network Rail is urging the public to stay safe when using level crossings by following the advice:

Stop, look, and listen. Every crossing is different so always read the signs and follow the instructions.

Understand warning signs (lights, barriers, alarms) and obey them fully. Always follow instructions at each level crossing completely.

Check both ways before crossing. If there is a train coming, wait behind the barrier or marked line until it has passed. Remember there may be more than one train, and they may be coming from different directions.

Cross quickly and safely. Make sure your exit route is clear and do not stop when crossing.

Incidents on level crossings can be fatal or life changing. Lucy Ruck was only 17 when she lost her leg in a railway incident at Farnborough North level crossing. Thirty years later, she has turned her experience into positive action by successfully campaigning for an accessible footbridge at the same station and highlighting the importance of safety at level crossings to raise awareness and prevent similar accidents.

Lucy said: “The consequences of a split-second decision can be life-altering. I know this all too well from my own accident. I wasn’t being deliberately reckless or rushing, but perhaps because I used the station every day and knew it so well, I’d become a bit complacent. I went with everyone else without stopping to think for myself. Remember, no appointment or destination is worth risking your life for. Always look carefully and never assume it’s safe to cross. It’s better to be late in this world, than early in the next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Walling, Level Crossing Manager, Network Rail Anglia said:"Level crossings demand your full attention, yet complacency and distraction are putting lives at risk, contributing to hundreds of dangerous near misses annually. Whether it’s glancing at a phone or simply assuming the track is clear, these lapses in concentration can be fatal. We urge everyone to stop, look, listen and obey the signals every single time. Waiting a few minutes is infinitely better than risking everything.”

Gemma Briggs is a Professor of Applied Cognitive Psychology at the Open University and studies the impact of distractions on our daily lives. Professor Briggs commented: “While you may feel able to multitask when using your phone, research shows you can fail to notice important events and hazards which happen right in front of you. You don’t notice them because your mind is on your phone, and your attention is spread too thinly. This ‘inattentional blindness’ is particularly problematic in safety critical situations such as at level crossings. The best course of action is to put your phone away and focus your full attention on crossing safely.”

To learn more about level crossing safety, visit: www.networkrail.co.uk/communities/safety-in-the-community/level-crossing-safety/