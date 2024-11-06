According to a study, a staggering 85% of employees at all levels experience conflict to some degree.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Impacting individuals in many different ways, workplace conflict can lead to increased stress levels, loneliness, anxiety, and a loss of self-confidence, with prolonged exposure causing long-term trauma in some cases.

Whilst it’s the duty of leaders and managers to prevent conflict from escalating, it is often their own behaviours that are causing the harm. Mislabeled by some as ‘workplace politics’, inappropriate comments and unwelcome behaviours quickly undermine an individual. These situations become especially problematic when such behaviours turn into patterns, marked by egocentrism, manipulation, and boundary overstepping. This is what Josefine Campbell describes as selfish leadership in "12 Tools for Managing a Selfish Leader".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, it’s not always possible to leave a selfish leader. Nor should this be the only option available to people. Instead, "12 Tools for Managing a Selfish Leader" provides a powerful alternative. In addition to necessary change from the top to stamp out unhealthy behaviours, Campbell empowers the individual by offering twelve immediately actionable and accessible tools that equip readers with strategies to protect their wellbeing and energy. You cannot control your manager’s behaviours, but you can control your response.

New Book “12 Tools for Managing a Selfish Leader” Reveals How to Unlock Authenticity for Resilience

These tools not only help manage the day-to-day reality of interacting with difficult leaders but also empower people to cultivate a more positive workplace culture for all. For example, by using the exercise of the Power Barometer, the author demonstrates how sustaining energy levels and protecting boundaries is essential for mitigating the effects of a selfish leader and fostering resilience.

Based on a true story, the author recounts the journey of Marie, a product manager who is both a boss herself and has a boss, Martin. When he exhibits selfish leadership, Marie functions as a buffer shielding her team from the negative impact of his behaviour, however, his actions take a considerable toll on her both professionally and personally.

The book tracks Marie’s experiences working with a coach as she learns how to tackle selfish leadership dynamics, rediscover her true self at work, and reignite personal energy. Drawing on her own background as an esteemed executive coach and hands-on experience working with multinational corporations, Campbell is deeply attuned to the current challenges of the modern workplace and the necessity of personal energy management. These unique insights have fuelled the guidance offered in the book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"12 Tools for Managing a Selfish Leader" is designed for individuals at any level of the organisation. As a middle manager, Marie is balancing the demands of her team and senior leaders - a challenge many will relate to. However, ultimately, Marie is an individual trying to manage a difficult colleague, something we all have encountered in our professional lives. You don’t need to be in management to sympathize and understand Marie’s position and learn from her journey.

New Book “12 Tools for Managing a Selfish Leader” Reveals How to Unlock Authenticity for Resilience

Despite growing conversations around leadership impact, selfish leadership remains prevalent across our organisations. "12 Tools for Managing a Selfish Leader" empowers individuals and leaders to combat selfish leadership and embark on a path of self-discovery and personal growth. Marie's story serves as an inspiration for everyone, guiding individuals and organisations to break free from selfish leadership for good, unlock their true potential, reclaim their authentic selves at work, and, most importantly, contribute to creating a better workplace for all.