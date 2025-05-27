New book “Leading on the Edge” highlights the bold art of being more irrational and less mediocre

Empowering readers to break free from limiting beliefs and embrace the daring ideas that drive real change, Leading on the Edge, the new book by leadership transformation expert Zana Goic Petricevic, provides the vital activational inspiration necessary to unleash the bold, empowered leader within.

In a paradoxical world defined by complexity, many systems, situations, and unwritten rules that do not serve us continue to be normalised instead of daring to question them. What society truly lacks are the brilliantly irrational ideas that defy conventional logic. The bold concepts that push us beyond comfort and predictability, urging us to take risks in pursuit of the extraordinary. Yet too often, fear of uncertainty or perceived lack of agency holds leaders back from confronting uncomfortable realities or pursuing game-changing transformation, leading to a culture of mediocrity - for ourselves, our work, and our leadership.

Challenging this restricting mindset, empowering readers to break free from limiting beliefs and embrace the daring ideas that drive real change, Leading on the Edge, the new book by leadership transformation expert Zana Goic Petricevic, provides the vital activational inspiration necessary to unleash the bold, empowered leader within.

Underpinned throughout is Petricevic’s rallying cry, ‘Why not you? Why not now? This galvanising call to action emphasises that boldness is not a trait present in the select few. Nor is leadership only reserved for the exceptional. Both of these traits are accessible to all, and denying this truth is a reader’s first step towards sabotaging their potential to lead on the edge. Therefore, Petricevic confronts the idea that leaders lack agency and equips readers with the tools to challenge their self-imposed limitations, urging them to take action and assume their innate boldness even before they feel ready.

A roadmap through the invigorating process of uncovering their boldness and agency, Leading on the Edge is divided into three parts - World on the Edge, Leadership on the Edge, and Daring on the Edge. The first part delves into the current leadership context through three different lenses: global, organisational, and personal. Each lens brings the reader closer to their day-to-day reality so they can understand their sphere for creating change. Within the second part, the focus shifts inwards, reminding leaders that leading begins with their ways of being. The final section shifts ideas into deliberate actions, drawing on real-world examples of leaders who’ve succeeded in generating impactful change. Each chapter concludes with a ‘Mirror Moment’ of thought-provoking questions, while each part concludes with an ‘Activation Zone’ designed to help readers identify and implement powerful ideas in their specific landscape for change. These exercises bridge the gap between inspiration and action, making the book both practical and transformative.

Grounded in deep expertise and profound insight, Leading on the Edge is a much-needed catalyst for global transformation, challenging leaders to face their fears, fall in love with never-ending change, and defy the status quo, no matter how uncomfortable. With Petricevic as a masterful guide, readers are liberated from mediocrity and invited to embrace the bold and seemingly irrational ideas that have the power to make our world more meaningful and our leadership remarkable.

Leading on the Edge, written by Zana Goic Petricevic, is available to buy on Amazon and in all good bookshops from 27th May.