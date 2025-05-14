New book “The Exit Roadmap” reveals insider secrets to selling your business profitably

Two men shaking hands in an office.

As a trusted business coach who has owned, bought, and sold multiple seven-figure businesses himself Chris Spratling’s strategic insight and real-world experience make him a go-to advisor for business owners seeking successful exits.

Insight and experience which he has now condensed into his new book The Exit Roadmap.

Considering the extensive time, energy and capital founders invest in building their businesses, securing a profitable sale should be the utmost priority. Yet research cited by the Exit Planning Institute states only 20 to 30% of businesses that go to market actually sell. When this is coupled with today’s challenging economic climate, an increasing number of business owners are at risk of being unable to realise their business’ true value, or even sell at all, without expert guidance.

Equipping readers with the essential knowledge and proven strategies needed to sell their business profitably and avoid costly mistakes, The Exit Roadmap by Chris Spratling is the definitive guide for business owners looking to maximise the value of their company, minimise disruptions, and reach their goals.

The Exit Roadmap is grounded in more than 30 years of hands-on business experience. Spratling has been an entrepreneur, a strategic mergers and acquisitions professional, and a trusted business coach having owned, bought, and sold multiple seven-figure businesses himself. By channeling his unique expertise into The Exit Roadmap, entrepreneurs gain access to a raft of tried-and-tested guidance enabling them to sell their company smoothly and successfully.

With a no-nonsense, transparent approach, The Exit Roadmapis divided into two parts - “Prepare For Sale Success” and “Make the Sale” - both of which are integral elements of the sale process. Part One outlines how to prepare for sale success, with Spratling keenly reminding readers to ‘begin with the end in mind’ and explore their personal goals. The book answers key questions such as “when is the right time to sell?” and “how much is my company really worth?”, alongside vital strategies to drive business value that will maximise a company’s attractiveness to potential buyers. The five types of business acquirer are also explored, examining their motivations and how to appeal to each, enabling business owners to make the strategic changes needed to attract the right buyer. Including summary points, action items, and true-to-life examples, Spratling’s tangible advice encourages readers to honestly examine their motivations and their business well before they want to sell so they can generate an outcome most aligned with their aims.

In Part Two, Spratling demystifies the sale process itself, such as organising the deal team, putting the business on the market and evaluating offers beyond the sale price - taking into consideration terms and conditions such as earnout periods and noncompete clauses - equippingbusiness owners with the knowledge needed to negotiate with confidence. Emphasis is also placed on the importance of the transition phase, outlining the twenty-one secrets the author has amassed while buying and selling companies that help to ensure a seamless changeover. No part of the sale process is overlooked, offering readers a truly end-to-end blueprint.

Selling a business is never solely a financial decision. This deeply personal and professional milestone shapes the future of both the business owner and their employees. The Exit Roadmap is the ultimate guide to securing a successful sale with long-term strategic planning. Empowered by Spratling’s practical, expert driven guidance, readers are equipped to take action and navigate the exit process with clarity, confidence, and control over their next chapter.

The Exit Roadmap by Chris Spratling is available on Amazon and in all good bookshops from 14th May 2025.