New job time? Expert reveals the ‘5 words’ its time to move jobs

Job Hunter Dilemma

January is the busiest time for job hunting in the UK - with many people having reflected over the festive break. But when should you quit? Dr George Sik thinks its a simple question that we all should be able to answer.

With the January blues settling in, many workers will be looking at whether its time to move on, but according to psychometrics expert, Dr George Sik, the decision isn't as tough as people think.

According to pyschometric testing expert Dr George Sik, there’s 5 words that can tell you the exact moment when it is time to leave your job - and they’re more than likely something you’ve never considered.“When it comes to job satisfaction, it is more than likely that our values - work or personal - are not being totally fulfilled. Just like companies who hire candidates who fit their values, happy employees work for companies where, day to day, their values are being met.

If your top 5 values are being met, or even 4 out of 5, you’ll likely be happy in the role, even if there is some day to day tension or problems, and those problems are likely to be related to things that can be solved by your manager.

However, if 0-3 of your values are being met, it is highly unlikely that your job is ever going to be fixed, and it may be time to move on.”

“Many companies now hire using psychometric testing to help determine if a candidate is going to be successful by aligning their personal values with those that align with the day to day task. But employees can do something similar by getting to grips with what their values are, and understanding what companies would be right for them, or if the company they’re currently in is worth spending further time with”

Dr George’s Sik’s Job Value Test - how to work out you 5 word values

Think about the job you were happiest in

Write down 5 words you enjoyed the most about that role

How many of those values are met in your current job?

If the answer is less than 3, it is time to find a new role.