Oakwood Theme Park closure: Wales largest theme park to shut down with 'immediate effect' after 40 years
Located in Pembrokeshire, the theme park almost closed in 2008 but a £25 million investment rescued the park. In a statement, the owners Aspro Park said "future investment is unsustainable" and it would not be opening for the 2025 season, citing a drop in visitor numbers.
The company added: "All possible avenues have been explored to avoid the closure, and we fully recognise the impact of the closure on the local community and the loss that will be felt as a result."
The company pointed to “unrelenting economic challenges”, including rising electricity costs, ride maintenance expenses, and inflation in food and drink prices, as well as changes to national insurance thresholds, which have significantly impacted the park’s financial viability.
Aspro Parks said the decision marks the first time in its history that it has had to close a park or attraction, stating, “Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and, where possible, team elsewhere.”
The company added: “We feel sadness for the loss of a rite of passage for many young visitors.”
Oakwood Theme Park made national headlines in 2004, when 16-year-old Hayley Williams died after falling 100ft (30m) from the Hydro rollercoaster. An inquest in 2006 revealed that a safety bar meant to restrain passengers had not been lowered before the ride began, leading to her fatal fall at 50mph down a near-vertical chute.
While an unlawful killing verdict was ruled out due to a lack of gross negligence evidence, Oakwood Leisure - then the park's operator - was later fined £250,000 in 2008 after admitting that staff had failed to ensure passenger safety.
In 2024, the park had to be closed after multiple people were injured when it came to a sudden stop. The “drop tower” attraction, Bounce, "experienced a programmed emergency stop procedure" while descending.
