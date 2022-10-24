A full investigation is set to take place at Oakwood theme park

The park closed its doors following the incident (Photo: Oakwood Theme Park)

Oakwood Theme Park in Wales has been closed following a dangerous incident on one of the rides.

The emergency services were rushed to the scene and the theme park was evacuated.

But what happened at Oakwood theme park and has anyone been injured?

What happened at Oakwood theme park?

On Sunday 23 October The Wales Ambulance service was called out to a scene at the Oakwood theme park over an event that took place at 1pm, following reports of a dangerous incident occurring on one of the rides.

The exact nature of the incident is yet to be confirmed by authorities however, it is widely reported that the accident took place on the Treetops rollercoaster.

A spokesperson for Dyfed Powys Police says the health and safety executive has been made “aware” of an incident and confirmed that a full investigation will be carried out.

Was anyone injured?

Wales Air Ambulances have reportedly taken one man to hospital following the accident. The extent of his injuries is yet to be confirmed.

What people have said

Dr Harriet Lloyd was an eyewitness at Oakwood theme park at the time of the incident and was watching her husband and son at the front of the treetops rollercoaster.

She said: “My husband said he heard people screaming in the carriages at the back. He turned around and saw a girl about 14 screaming ‘stop’. A man in the carriage with her had been thrown out. It looked like the last few carriages were loose and wobbling. He’d been thrown out and other passengers were holding the carriage because it had become a bit loose.”

It is reported that an air ambulance arrived on the scene within 20 minutes of the accident occurring.

Llyold said: “People looked pretty shaken up. We talked to one family and we were saying we didn’t want to go on any other rides.

“I wasn’t on the ride but I was a bit upset at the fact that my husband and son were on the ride, so if they had been a couple carriages back it could have been one of them.”

It is believed that the park stayed open for around an hour and a half before guests were told to leave the premises.

What is the treetops rollercoaster?

The treetops rollercoaster is categorised on the Oakwood theme park website as a family ride that travels through the woodlands which surround the park, and is described as being high up in the treetops. It then twists, bends and drops through the tree canopy.

According to the Oakwood website, treetops is one of the theme parks “most popular rides which has been thrilling generations of families for nearly 30 years”.

How long is Oakwood Theme Park closed?

Oakwood Theme Park, remains closed following the accident that took place. In a statement on Monday 24 October, the health and safety executive said that the park “is currently closed to the public.”