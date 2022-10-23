Armed police were called to the scene

Two women have been taken to hospital with serious injures after being savagely mauled by an ‘aggressive’ dog which escaped from a house.

Armed police scrambled to Shakespeare Road, in Oldham, Greater Manchester, after the pair were viciously attacked by the crazed hound at 10am on Saturday (22 October).

Both women were rushed to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening and the dog was destroyed by police as a “safety precaution”. A 29-year-old man has been arrested under the Dangerous Dogs Act and enquires are ongoing.

Picture: SWNS

A Greater Manchester Police spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports of a dangerous dog that had attacked two people in the Shakespeare Road area of Oldham. Officers attended the scene where two women had been attacked by a dog which is believed to have escaped from a property and was acting in an aggressive manner.

“Both women have been taken to hospital to receive treatment for injuries that are serious but not believed to be life-threatening. Specialist armed officers attended, and unfortunately due to the nature of the incident, the dog was destroyed as a safety precaution due to the number of people in the area and the injuries caused.

