A 29-year-old man died after being stabbed

Police are hunting a knifeman after a man was stabbed to death in the street on a leafy cul-de-sac in a city suburb.

Emergency services rushed to Washington Drive, in Handsworth Wood, Birmingham just after 11pm on Friday (21 October). Paramedics battled to save the 29-year-old victim but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A manhunt has been launched for the killer and a cordon remains in place in the area while forensic examinations are carried out.

West Midlands Police said extra officers will be in the area on patrol over the next few days while house to house enquiries are carried out.

Police at the scene Washington Drive, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham. Picture: SWNS

Detective Inspector Jim Mahon, from the force’s homicide unit, said: “We are in the very early stages of our enquiry and we are asking anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us to come forward.

“The victim’s family have been informed and we have specialist family liaison officers with them after hearing just devastating news.”