Thames Valley Police have named Neil Maxwell, who killed himself in 2019, as the prime suspect

Thames Valley Police have named Neil Maxwell as the prime suspect in the murder of missing teenager Leah Croucher.

Police said Mr Maxwell, who killed himself in April 2019 - two months after Ms Croucher, 19, vanished - was the only person who had keys to the house where human remains were found on Wednesday while the owners were away.

A rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old were also discovered at the property in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes. A post-mortem examination was expected to be done on Friday, Thames Valley Police said.

Deceased Neil Maxwell has been named as the prime suspect in the murder of missing teenager Leah Croucher (Photo: PA)

Mr Maxwell had been employed by the homeowner to carry out some property maintenance at the house. He had previous convictions for sexual offences against women and was wanted in connection with a sexual assault in Newport Pagnell in November 2018.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said in a statement: “I cannot even begin to imagine what it is like for Leah’s parents and family, for three years and eight months not knowing what has happened to their daughter and loved one.

Advertisement

“All of the investigation team who are working on this case are dedicated to finding the truth for Leah’s family.”

He added: “Today, I am able to confirm that we have nominated a suspect in this case. His name is Neil Maxwell. However, Maxwell was found dead on 20 April 2019 having taken his own life.”

In a statement via Thames Valley Police, the family of Leah Croucher thanked the force for its efforts to find the 19-year-old in the past three years and eight months.

Detective Chief Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “They (the family) have specifically asked me to pass on the following message. We would like to take this opportunity to thank Thames Valley Police for all their efforts over the past three years and eight months.

“We believe that they could not have done anything differently, they have always approached every conversation with dignity and compassion. As a family, we ask that everyone respects our privacy as well as our immediate family, at what is one of the most difficult times of our lives.”

Advertisement

What happened to Leah Croucher?

Ms Croucher went missing in February 2019 after vanishing while she was walking to work. She was last seen on CCTV in Buzzacott Lane, Furzton, just after 8.15am on 15 February that year, heading in the direction of Loxbeare Drive and Chaffron Way. Her phone left the network, consistent with it being destroyed, at 8.34am in the area of Furzton Lake.

A large-scale missing person investigation has been ongoing for more than three years to find her, with police carrying out extensive searches and door-to-door enquiries.

Leah Croucher vanished while walking to work in February 2019 (Photo: PA)

On Wednesday Thames Valley Police found human remains at a property in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, after a tip-off from a member of the public on Monday.

The focus of the search is now on the house located less than half a mile from where she was last seen, with police saying investigators would be there “for some time”.

Advertisement

Police officers launched a murder inquiry when they found a rucksack and other personal belongings of Leah’s at the property.

The force said in a statement: “During our forensic examinations at the scene in Loxbeare Drive, Milton Keynes, we have identified human remains. The forensic examination continues and will do for some time.

“It is likely to take some time to formally identify the deceased. Leah’s family continue to be kept informed and updated.”

Hundreds of officers and staff have worked on the search for Leah over the past three-and-a-half years, scouring 1,200 hours of CCTV and carrying out 4,000 house-to-house inquiries.