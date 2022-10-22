Met Office warns there is potential for power cuts

A warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large parts of England and Wales this weekend.

The Met Office has put a yellow alert in place for Sunday and Monday. It comes amid fears that downpours could lead to a risk of flooding in places.

When is the warning in place?

The yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for between 4am on Sunday (23 October) and 5am on Monday (24 October). Forecasters are concerned about a band of heavy rain and thunder which is expected to roll in across a large part of England and southern Wales.

What does the Met Office warning say?

A spokesperson for the Met Office explained: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to a chance of flooding and disruption on Sunday. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

Thunderstorm warnings have bee issued by Met Office. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

On its website, the Met Office adds: “A band of heavy rain will move northwards through Sunday morning, followed by scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.

“Further heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during Sunday evening and night, particularly across eastern parts of England, easing later. 10-20 mm of rain is likely in 1 to 3 hours in many areas, with 30 mm in a few places through the morning.

“However, where thunderstorms occur during the afternoon, evening and overnight, there is a small chance of 20-30 mm falling within an hour and as much as 60 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and a chance of gusty winds and hail, this most likely across eastern parts of England.”

Where the weather warning in place?

The Met Office’s yellow alert for between Sunday and Monday is in place for the following areas:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Southend-on-Sea

Suffolk

Thurrock

London & South East England

Bracknell Forest

Brighton and Hove

Buckinghamshire

East Sussex

Greater London

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Kent

Medway

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Slough

Southampton

Surrey

West Berkshire

West Sussex

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

Yorkshire & Humber