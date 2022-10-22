UK weather: thunderstorms to bring risk of flooding, disruption and potential powercuts
Met Office warns there is potential for power cuts
The Met Office has put a yellow alert in place for Sunday and Monday. It comes amid fears that downpours could lead to a risk of flooding in places.
When is the warning in place?
The yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for between 4am on Sunday (23 October) and 5am on Monday (24 October). Forecasters are concerned about a band of heavy rain and thunder which is expected to roll in across a large part of England and southern Wales.
What does the Met Office warning say?
A spokesperson for the Met Office explained: “Heavy rain and thunderstorms leading to a chance of flooding and disruption on Sunday. Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.
“There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads. There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”
On its website, the Met Office adds: “A band of heavy rain will move northwards through Sunday morning, followed by scattered heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon.
“Further heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible during Sunday evening and night, particularly across eastern parts of England, easing later. 10-20 mm of rain is likely in 1 to 3 hours in many areas, with 30 mm in a few places through the morning.
“However, where thunderstorms occur during the afternoon, evening and overnight, there is a small chance of 20-30 mm falling within an hour and as much as 60 mm in 2-3 hours, along with lightning and a chance of gusty winds and hail, this most likely across eastern parts of England.”
Where the weather warning in place?
The Met Office’s yellow alert for between Sunday and Monday is in place for the following areas:
East Midlands
- Derby
- Derbyshire
- Leicester
- Leicestershire
- Lincolnshire
- Northamptonshire
- Nottingham
- Nottinghamshire
- Rutland
East of England
- Bedford
- Cambridgeshire
- Central Bedfordshire
- Essex
- Hertfordshire
- Luton
- Norfolk
- Peterborough
- Southend-on-Sea
- Suffolk
- Thurrock
London & South East England
- Bracknell Forest
- Brighton and Hove
- Buckinghamshire
- East Sussex
- Greater London
- Hampshire
- Isle of Wight
- Kent
- Medway
- Milton Keynes
- Oxfordshire
- Portsmouth
- Reading
- Slough
- Southampton
- Surrey
- West Berkshire
- West Sussex
- Windsor and Maidenhead
- Wokingham
South West England
- Bath and North East Somerset
- Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole
- Bristol
- Devon
- Dorset
- Gloucestershire
- North Somerset
- Somerset
- South Gloucestershire
- Swindon
- Wiltshire
Wales
- Blaenau Gwent
- Bridgend
- Caerphilly
- Cardiff
- Merthyr Tydfil
- Monmouthshire
- Neath Port Talbot
- Newport
- Powys
- Rhondda Cynon Taf
- Torfaen
- Vale of Glamorgan
West Midlands
- Herefordshire
- Shropshire
- Staffordshire
- Warwickshire
- West Midlands Conurbation
- Worcestershire
Yorkshire & Humber
- East Riding of Yorkshire
- Kingston upon Hull
- North East Lincolnshire
- North Lincolnshire
- North Yorkshire
- South Yorkshire
- West Yorkshire
- York