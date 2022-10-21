Households will be paid if they avoid using electricity during peak demand

National Grid is to increase the amount it pays households for using electricity during off-peak hours.

The financial incentive for those who switch their power usage away from high demand times is set to rise to £3 per kilowatt hour instead of 52p.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has increased the incentive in a bid to ease pressure on the UK power grids this winter amid warnings over potential blackouts.

The energy discount scheme aims to encourage households to use their washing machines and appliances late at night, which could result in savings of £100 this winter.

Writing in The Guardian, Fintan Slye, director of the National Grid’s electricity system operation, said: “Businesses and homes can become virtual power plants and, crucially, get paid like one too.

“For a consumer that could mean a typical household could save approximately £100, and industrial and commercial businesses with larger energy usage could save multiples of this.

“We are working with Ofgem to get this scheme launched in November and for it to be rolled out through energy suppliers. If you are interested in participating or understanding what you could get paid, please contact your energy supplier.”

The money-back service is to be implemented by energy suppliers and monitored using a smart meter. It is a voluntary scheme and is scheduled to run from November to March to help prevent winter blackouts.

The ESO says that it needs half-hourly data from households to run the scheme, but if your supplier can figure out a different way to get data on your use every half an hour then you might still be able to sign up.

Ovo Energy, which is running its own version of the scheme, said that a typical household uses a fifth of their daily energy between 4pm and 7pm and customers could make a saving up to £100 if they signed up to use energy at greener times of the day.

How the money is paid will depend on the supplier. Some may issue vouchers, others might return cash to you, and many will likely just cut the amount from your energy bill

Without the scheme, there could be cold and still days creating high demand and low levels of wind power, meaning there may be a need to interrupt supply to some customers for limited periods, National Grid ESO’s winter outlook said.

The ESO also warned that if there is not enough gas to keep the country’s power stations going in January it could force distributors to cut off electricity to households and businesses for three-hour blocks during the day.

When could blackouts happen this winter?

The head of the UK’s electricity and gas systems’ operator has outlined the “worst case scenario” which could see UK households facing three-hour blackouts this winter.

National Grid boss John Pettigrew said blackouts would have to be imposed in the “deepest darkest evenings” in January and February if electricity generators did not have enough gas to meet demand, particularly if there is a bout of cold weather.

Pettigrew has told households to prepare for blackouts between 4pm and 7pm on weekdays during “really, really cold” days in January and February if gas imports are reduced.

The National Grid boss said he is confident this will not be the case, but added: “In the context of the terrible things that are going on in Ukraine and the consequences of that [it was] right that we set out what some of the potential risks could be."