UK electricity prices can be cheaper at different times of the day depending on your supplier and the type of electricity meter you have

Dire warnings about how much the Ofgem energy price cap could rise by have fuelled concern about how bad the cost of living crisis could get this winter.

But a report in the Sunday Times has suggested the National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) is about to launch a scheme that will reward consumers for using electricity at off-peak times.

Off-peak electricity occurs when demand is at its lowest (image: Getty Images)

So when are electricity prices cheaper - and what kind of meter do you need to have to benefit?

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is off-peak electricity?

How much you get charged for your electricity depends on what time of the day you use it - albeit with certain types of meters and tariffs.

Off-peak hours are when national energy demand is at its lowest.

So, it will be of little surprise to learn that the specific hours for these quieter periods tend to fall between 10pm and 8am every day.

However, some energy suppliers are now offering off-peak power during daytime hours, typically between 11am and 5pm.

Peak electricity hours are when demand is highest (image: Getty Images)

Off-peak hours can be useful for UK energy supplies, given peak times can often see the country’s demand almost outstrip supply.

This is particularly true in winter, when households tend to rely more on heating and hot water.

What electricity meter do you need for off-peak electricity?

Until recently, the only meters that offered off-peak electricity prices were Economy 7 (E7) and Economy 10 (E10) meters.

While all suppliers offer standard day rates for electricity, having these meters allowed you to opt for tariffs - known at Time Of Use (TOU) plans - that charged you less at off-peak times (but tended to have a high peak rate).

Smart meters will allow you to access the National Grid ESO plan (image: AFP/Getty Images)

They are typically found in properties that use electricity for both their heating and hot water.

The difference between E7 and E10 is how long you have access to the off-peak prices for.

E7 means you get seven hours of off-peak prices per day, while E10 means you get 10 hours.

However, suppliers are beginning to phase out these meters and their specific tariffs in favour of smart meters.

At present, the only suppliers offering Time of Use tariffs through smart meters are Green Energy UK and Octopus Energy - although general advice is not to switch tariffs at present given very few fall under the projected energy price caps.

Other suppliers are trialling the tariffs, with some targeting them at specific markets - like electric vehicle owners.

Green Energy UK’s Tide tariff offers four rates for weekdays and two at weekends:

Weekday ‘Low Tide’: midnight to 7am

Tide Weekday: 7am to 4pm

‘High Tide’: 4pm to 8pm

Tide Weeknight: 8pm to midnight

Weekend ‘Low Tide’: midnight to 7am

Tide Weekend:7am to midnight

Octopus Energy’s TOU plans split weekdays into three and weekend days into two:

Weekday peak: 7am to 11am and then 5pm to 9pm

Off-peak: 11am to 5pm and then 9pm to 11pm

Night rate: 11pm to 7am

Weekend off-peak: 7am to 11pm

Weekend night rate: 11pm to 7am

Octopus has also offered incentives to 100,000 customers who reduced their consumption at peak times as part of a trial that took place earlier in 2022.

Agile Octopus saw a minimum of 20p paid back to its customers for every kilowatt hour (kWh) of usage they saved at peak times.

This money was paid back either in the form of credit on energy bills, or as cash that would go straight back into their bank accounts.

Under the National Grid ESO’s reported plans, consumers could be paid back up to £6 per kWh of energy used outside of a peak time window running between 5pm and 8pm every day.

More details are set to be released over the next fortnight.

How do I get a smart meter?

To take part in any off-peak electricity scheme, it is likely you will have to have a smart meter installed.

But NationalWorld has previously reported that the government is unlikely to be able to meet its 2025 target to install one in every UK home and business.

Your energy supplier may have already been in touch with you about getting one installed.

If not, you can contact them to arrange an installation.

The process is free.