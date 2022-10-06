The National Grid Electricity System Operator has warned that homes and businesses could face three-hour blackouts to help ensure the grid does not collapse this winter

Households are being warned of potential blackouts this winter after fears power plants will not be able to run to full capacity, the National Grid has said.

The National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) has said that power plants in certain parts of the country may not be able to source enough gas to operate at full power throughout the winter months, leading to three-hour planned blackouts in some areas of the country. The potential planned blackouts would be the first since the 1970s, with these a result of the miners’ strike and oil crisis.

The ESO said: “In the unlikely event we were in this situation, it would mean that some customers could be without power for pre-defined periods during a day – generally this is assumed to be for three-hour blocks.”

The ESO are urging households and businesses to “save money and back Britain” by using more energy at off-peak times. The peak time in the UK for energy consumption is 4pm until 7pm, with some energy suppliers offering schemes which gives money back to customers who shift their energy usage away from this time period. The ESO has recommended that households take advantage of this offer to relieve pressure on the grid at peak times.